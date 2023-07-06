EnableX, a leading CPaaS Service Pankaj Gupta, CEO, EnableX

EnableX video API helps APML enhance digitisation and customer experience. The relocation service leader saw a remarkable jump in business conversion.

INDIA, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EnableX helps Agarwal Packers & Movers to Streamline Customer Experience

• Unique video API by EnableX streamlined operations to enhance customer experience

• The relocation service leader APML saw a remarkable jump in business conversion and overall, a 50% reduction in lead-to-quote submission time

EnableX.io, a global full-stack communications platform and WebRTC solutions provider, today announced a new offering for their client Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd. (APML), one of India's leading logistics companies. The companies have joined hands to accelerate the relocation service leader’s digital transformational growth and improve operational efficiencies.

As a part of this partnership, EnableX offered its unique Video API to improve the customer service experience for APML. APML has integrated EnableX API into their software applications, for streamlining operations and increasing overall productivity. With the help of which, APML has been able to scale up business by recording a 50% reduction in lead-to-quote submission time, resulting in a positive jump in customer acquisition.

Over a period of three decades, Agarwal Packers & Movers Ltd. have become synonymous to relocation services in the country and has emerged as an industry leader. To keep up with the dynamic, new-age customer and increasing demand for its services, APML wants to enhance its services with a digital edge.

The solution works by providing customers and APML sales staff with a bespoke video call within APML’s app, where the customer can show the sales team the household goods that need to be relocated. This saves travel to client locations for quote creation. Customers can complete the call at their convenience, making the experience convenient, comfortable, and flexible. Going forward, EnableX and APML will work on integrating machine learning within the solution, so common household goods can be automatically identified, catalogued, and priced in the quotes. Furthermore, the APML team is now able to maintain a transparent record of all conversations by making use of EnableX’s video recording feature.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Pankaj Gupta, Founder & CEO of EnableX said, “APML, as leaders in the logistics industry, are keen to maintain their lead. Working with APML has been a journey of learning because the business of moving homes is straightforward but complex at the same time – there are processes that take time and patience. We are glad that our video APIs optimised processes, lowered expenses, and improved the client experience. It is in fact; an excellent example of how video-based solutions can improve efficiency and customer satisfaction in the logistics industry.”

“We are thrilled to take advantage of EnableX’s advanced cloud communication capabilities. We have already increased the effectiveness of our business processes and enhanced the client experience by using EnableX’s video APIs. The lead-to-quote submission time has improved by 50% and the overall conversion ratio has increased as well.” said Mr. Ramesh Agarwal, Chairman, Agarwal Packers & Movers.

About EnableX.io

EnableX.io is a Singapore-based, global, full-stack communications platform and solutions provider that enables developers and businesses to deliver a holistic omnichannel experience to their consumers. Backed by a team of over 50 passionate technologists, it empowers Fortune 500 companies as well as start-ups across the globe through its interactive and highly engaging customer experience platform.

Founded in 2017, the company has established a strong presence across APAC, US, and Europe, serving customers from diverse industries including Healthcare, Telecom, BFSI, Education, Retail, and E-commerce. An industry first, EnableX.io is offered both as a cloud and on-premises CPaaS platform. This flexible deployment capability allows EnableX to work with Telcos and service providers looking to launch CPaaS under their brands as a fully white-labelled offering. It also addresses the needs of enterprises looking at the private deployment of CPaaS due to regulatory and data privacy requirements, and the developer community at large.

EnableX.io is a full-stack CPaaS service empowering businesses to deploy omnichannel communication (Video, Voice, SMS, and WhatsApp) across devices and platforms. From one-to-one chats to large-scale broadcasts, EnableX.io makes communications smarter, more flexible and more personal, helping enterprises stay ahead in the digital world.

EnableX.io’s value proposition is its ability to innovate, which is evident from the recent launches of the most powerful and flexible DIY Visual Builder for Real-time Communication and FaceAI – an advanced AI-driven real-time video-based emotion analysis API.

The company has established strategic partnerships with leading Global System Integrators & ISVs to deliver real-time communication capabilities to their global clientele.

For more information, please visit www.enablex.io

About Aggarwal Packers and Movers

Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd., one of the largest Logistics companies in India, evolved from a small-scale business of Agarwal Household Carrier established in 1987 and functioned particularly for the shifting of household goods. Incepted by the vision and hard efforts of Shri Ramesh Agarwal and Shri Rajender Agarwal, the company moved ahead towards the path of growth. This evolution takes place on the solid grounds of expansion in terms of proficient and customer-satisfactory services. We have followed the principles of growth ever since our inception. The company is committed to delivering high-quality packing and moving services to customers across India, with a focus on reliability, safety, and efficiency.