Personalized and Meaningful Influencer Content Dominates: affable.ai's Spring Report '23 For a Successful Q3
The Spring Report 2023 highlights how brands adopted influencer marketing strategies and partnered with influencers to bring out authentic and personal stories.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- affable.ai, a leading innovator in the influencer marketing technology industry, today announced its Influencer Marketing Spring 2023 Report: Personalized and Meaningful Content Takes Centre Stage providing insights into current trends across the creator economy and how brands can stand out in the next quarter by focusing on authentic, meaningful, and personalized content.
With all the buzz around AI, virtual influencers, and metaverse, there is a huge demand for content that can emotionally connect social media users with content creators. The Spring Report 2023 highlights how brands adopted influencer marketing strategies and partnered with influencers to bring out authentic and personal stories.
The Influencer Marketing Spring 2023 highlight ten key trends that emerged in the last three months, including:
- Embracing personal stories over polished perfection: The most prevalent influencer strategy in the GRWM trend involves incorporating personal sound bites and showcasing influencers using products in real-life situations or sharing their previous experiences with the product.
- Hiring Influencers as full-time employees and running incubator programs: To get the best out of influencers, brands are hiring influencers as creative directors or running incubator programs.
- Extending NIL deals to other college students: NIL deals are no longer restricted to star athletes! Recently, a footwear brand had a NIL deal with nursing students to generate authentic content.
- Rise of sales-based payment model for influencers amid economic uncertainty: Brands are shifting towards the affiliate model when running influencer campaigns as the USA and other parts of the world continue to face an economic downturn.
- The report covers recent feature upgrades on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and other platforms crucial for brands and content creators when launching influencer campaigns.
- To further shed light on influencer marketing, the report provides information on the top 5 brands in the USA, UAE, and SEA with the highest influencer content on Instagram. It also covers top Instagram influencers in each country according to engagement rate and follower growth.
Download the full report here: https://bit.ly/SpringReport2023
About affable.ai:
affable.ai is a leading technology company specializing in AI-driven influencer marketing solutions. With a mission to empower brands and marketers, affable.ai combines cutting-edge AI technology with deep industry expertise to optimize influencer marketing campaigns. Their innovative solutions provide real-time analytics, fraud detection, and performance measurement tools to enhance campaign effectiveness and ROI.
