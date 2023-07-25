Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market size is predicted to reach $24.52 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.12%.
The growth in the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market is due to increasing prevalence of lung disease. North America region is expected to hold the largest chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market share. Major players in the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market include Almirall S.A., AstraZeneca PLC, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GSK PLC.
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment Market Segments
• By Drug Class: Combination Therapy, Bronchodilators, Corticosteroids, Phosphodiesterase Type 4 Inhibitor, Mucokinetics, Other Drug Classes
• By Type: Chronic Bronchitis, Emphysema
• By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare Settings
• By Geography: The global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment refers to medical care given to a patient that helps manage the symptoms, slow the progression, and improve the overall quality of life of individuals with COPD. COPD is a progressive respiratory disease characterized by airflow obstruction, chronic inflammation, and damage to the lung tissue.
