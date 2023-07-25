Cardiac Marker Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Report For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Cardiac Marker Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Global Cardiac Marker Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the cardiac marker market size is predicted to reach $16.08 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.50%.
The growth in the cardiac marker market is due to rising prevalence of cardiac diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest cardiac marker market share. Major players in the cardiac marker market include Abbott Laboratories Inc., Siemens AG, Danaher Corporation, BioMérieux SA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Global Cardiac Marker Market Segments
• By Biomarker: Troponin, Creatine Kinase-MB (CK-MB), B-type Natriuretic Peptide (BNP), Myoglobin, Other Biomarkers
• By Product: Reagent, Instrument, Chemiluminescence, Immunofluorescence, Immunochromatography, ELISA
• By Indication: Myocardial Infarction, Congestive Heart Failure, Acute Coronary Syndrome, Other Indications
• By End User: Laboratory Testing Facilities, Hospital Labs, Reference Labs, Contract Testing Labs, Point-Of-Care Testing Facilities, Academic Institutions
• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Cardiac markers are biomolecules that are released into the bloodstream when there is damage or stress to the heart muscle. It is used to diagnose and monitor a variety of cardiac diseases, including heart attacks, angina, and heart failure.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Cardiac Marker Market Trends
4. Cardiac Marker Panel Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Market Value And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
