PropMix introduces open access to nationwide real estate market insights
To help consumers and professionals with real estate decision makingNEW YORK, NY, USA, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PropMix, one of a handful of companies in the US that aggregates real estate market data, announced that it is opening up access to nationwide market insights starting with 18 major metropolitan markets. This will help consumers and industry professionals gain quick and easy access to accurate and reliable market indicators.
PropMix gathers real estate data in near real time from various sources across the US and computes numerous predictive insights to serve real estate and valuation professionals. The data lake contains billions of data points and over 20 years of history covering over 151 million properties. The platform utilizes deep learning, data science, natural language processing, geospatial analysis, and computer vision techniques to enrich and deliver some of the most comprehensive and accurate decision support systems in the industry.
"While we are opening access for a few selected markets we will soon be adding more metros and geographical boundaries," said Sakeer Hassan, Chief Operating Officer for PropMix. "We also plan to introduce some cool market visualizations and property level insights in the coming months." Examples of such visualizations used by professionals are valuation heatmaps, home price index changes, and valuation models.
The insights and visualizations generated by the platform are also available via APIs and chart widgets that can be directly embedded into other applications or reports. PropMix also embeds these insights into its own solutions for agents, brokers, and appraisers. Thousands of professionals in the housing industry rely on the PropMix platform for their daily operations, risk analysis, and decision making.
About PropMix.io
PropMix.io LLC, is a real estate data, insights, and solutions company with deep experience in commercializing Artificial Intelligence. PropMix’s platform and solutions are widely used by mortgage lenders, appraisers, realtors, and investors. Built on industry open standards and with intuitive user experience, PropMix’s solutions for the appraiser and lender market empower users to seamlessly engage with data and insights to understand collateral risk, assess appraisal complexity, and make valuation decisions. PropMix was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York. https://www.propmix.io
