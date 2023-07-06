HORISEN secures double victory at CC-Global awards 2023 reigning as Best SMS Platform provider for seventh year in a row

Best SMS Platform provider for seventh consecutive year Best Global SMS Platform provider - Retail solution

BERLIN, GERMANY, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HORISEN was honored with two awards for the seventh consecutive year at the annual ceremony of the CC-Global Awards. This prestigious event was held in Berlin on June 27, 2023 acknowledging outstanding innovations and accomplishments in the telecommunications industry on a global scale.

HORISEN, a product house specializing in messaging technology, was recognized for its exceptional achievements in the area of Best SMS Platform Provider.

HORISEN's "most wanted" product, the SMS Platform, earned the prestigious "Best SMS Platform Provider - Wholesale Solution" award for an impressive seventh consecutive year. Being the only SMS Platform provider with two decades of experience in SMS wholesale, HORISEN's SMS Platform was commended for its exceptional delivery capabilities. This feature-rich and scalable platform, which is vendor-neutral, provides a significant advantage over other similar platforms available on the market. It empowers users such as MNOs, SMS aggregators, and SMS resellers to efficiently manage all aspects of their SMS trading business from a centralized location. As one of the jury members, Aki Uljas stated: “HORISEN SMS Platform is a very comprehensive platform, combining operations, finance, monitoring and security. Works for both wholesale and retail”.

Another prestigious recognition came soon after, with winning the "Best Global SMS Platform Provider - Retail Solution" award for the fourth consecutive year. The platform's cloud-based, omnichannel capabilities impressed the judges, enabling seamless communication across various messaging channels, including SMS, Web Push, WhatsApp, Telegram, Viber, FB Messenger, Instagram, Google Business Chat, RCS, Email and more. This comprehensive CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service) solution delivers exceptional automation capabilities, streamlining operations for businesses and providing a scalable and efficient workflow to navigate the messaging landscape.

The CC-Global Awards 2023 proved to be a great success for HORISEN and its dedicated team. Fabrizio Salanitri, the CEO of HORISEN, stated: “At HORISEN, we remain committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower messaging businesses and simplify life of Messaging Technologists. We are excited about the future of messaging and the opportunities that lie ahead, and we will continue to strive for excellence in everything we do.”.

To find out more information about HORISEN multi-award-winning products, visit www.horisen.com.