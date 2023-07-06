Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market to Witness Fabulous Growth | Boeing, Parrot, Aerovironment
"According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market is expected to see a growth rate of 10% and may see market size of USD46.87 Billion by 2029, currently pegged at USD26.27 Billion."
Definition:
Unmanned aerial vehicles also called as drones are used as aircraft systems without a human pilot aboard. Military utilities accounted for an important share of the application market. Growing defense spending has triggered the usage of these devices. They are often employed in missions which are unsafe for manned aircraft. UAVs are always used for various commercial purposes such as photo and videography, remote sensing, disaster relief, recreational uses, oil, gas, and mineral exploration, and other purposes, are driving the growth of the market studied.
Market Trends:
• Rising Utilization in Fight Terrorism
• The emergence of Modern Agriculture Method
Market Drivers:
• Growing Demand for Military as well as Homeland Security Operations
• Increasing Use of UAVs to Carry Out Advanced Patrolling of Marine Borders
Market Opportunities:
• Augmented Deployment of UAVs to Carry Out Aerial Remote Sensing
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: Atomics (United States), Northrop Grumman (United States), Textron (United States), Boeing (United States), DJI (China), Parrot (France), 3D Robotics (United States), Aeryon Labs (Canada), Aerovironment Inc. (United States), BAE Systems (United Kingdom)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Some Extracts from Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Study Table of Content
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [Fixed-Wing UAVs, Multirotor UAVs, Single Rotor UAVs, Hybrid VTOL UAVs] in 2023
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market by Application/End Users [Military, Civil & Commercial, Homeland Security, Consumer, Others]
Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2019-2029)
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis
........and view more in complete table of Contents
