Global Weight Management Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Weight Management Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s weight management market forecast, the weight management market size is predicted to reach a value of $474.03 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.7% through the forecast period.

The rapid adoption of online weight loss and management programs is expected to propel the weight management market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest weight management market share. Major players in the weight management market include Amer Sports Oyj, Apollo Endosurgery Inc., Atkins Nutritionals Inc., eDiets.com Inc., Ethicon Inc., Golds Gym International Inc., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Jenny Craig Inc., Johnson & Johnson Inc., The Kellogg Company, Nutrisystem, Technogym SPA, WW International Inc., Central Sports.

Weight Management Market Segments

1) By Diet: Functional Beverages, Functional Food, Dietary Supplements

2) By Equipment: Fitness, Surgical

3) By Services: Health Clubs, Consultation Services, Online Weight Loss Services

This type of management refers to a set of practices and behaviors required to keep weight at a healthy level. It involves a long-term strategy that promotes healthy eating and requires daily physical activity. This type of management is used in achieving a healthy weight and controlling cholesterol, blood pressure, and blood sugar, as well as preventing weight-related diseases.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Weight Management Market Growth

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

