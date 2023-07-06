Sample Preparation Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Sample Preparation Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Sample Preparation Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the sample preparation market research. As per TBRC’s sample preparation market forecast, the sample preparation market size is predicted to reach a value of $10.87 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.8% through the forecast period.
An increase in R&D spending in pharmaceuticals is expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. North America is expected to hold the largest sample preparation market share. Major sample preparation market leaders include Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Illumina, Qiagen NV, PerkinElmer, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Tecan Group Ltd., Hamilton Company, Norgen Biotek Corporation, Waters Corporation, Promega Corporation.
Global Sample Preparation Market Segments
1) By Product: Instruments, Consumables, Kit
2) By Application: Proteomics, Genomics, Epigenomics, Other Applications
3) By End User: Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Molecular Diagnostics, Other End Users
This type of preparation is a technique that is used for converting biological and chemical products into a form that can be placed directly in analytical instruments for analysis.
