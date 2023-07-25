Patient Positioning Systems Market Size, Share, Report, Global Trends And Growth Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Patient Positioning Systems Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the patient positioning systems market size is predicted to reach $1.58 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.9%.

The growth in the patient positioning systems market is due to growth in the number of surgeries. North America region is expected to hold the largest patient positioning systems market share. Major players in the patient positioning systems market include Medtronic Plc, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Stryker Corporation, Steris Corporation, Span America.

Patient Positioning Systems Market Segments
• By Product: Tables, Surgical Tables, Radiolucent Imaging Tables, Examination Tables, Other Products
• By Application: Surgery, Diagnostics, Other Application
• By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End Users
• By Geography: The global patient positioning systems market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Patient positioning systems are devices that are used to situate or immobilize patients during procedures such as surgery and imaging to obtain better images. Its primary function is to protect the physical health and safety of patients before, during, and after the procedure.

1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Patient Positioning Systems Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Market Value And Growth Rate
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix

