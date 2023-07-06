Incredibles.pro Launches to Empower Users in the Face of Economic Uncertainty
EINPresswire.com/ -- Incredibles.pro, a new AI platform that enables seamless two-way connections between individuals seeking services and those offering them, is launching today on Google Playstore. This platform is created by Ambivert Technologies Private Limited to help users reach their full potential and promote sustainable development. It does this by matching people's requests with relevant offers, connecting them to the resources they need.
Sangram Chavan, the CEO of Incredibles.pro, is a product manager with experience who has worked as a manager for Fortune 500 companies. He graduated from the University of London and the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. Co-founders who are working to change the way we do business include CTO SK Sayed Aktar and CMO Titeeksha Burade.
Being an expert in your industry is no longer enough to succeed in the modern world. One-way systems currently in use are ineffective, dangerous, and feature-bare, making it even harder for users to realise their full potential. We are aware of the tremendous difficulties people face when they try to live sustainably in a market like this while relying on a single source of income and living pay cheque to pay cheque. There is a need to create a secondary source of income in these times of widespread layoffs, record-high global unemployment, growing inflation, and recession. There is a gap in the market for a platform that connects users with target audiences to provide services.
According to Sangram, "We think that everyone deserves a chance to succeed with equal opportunity." Hence, we developed the AI platform, which enables two-way communication and connects requests with offerings. This platform can assist users in realising their full potential and accelerate sustainable development. Features like the ability to share, request, offer, trade, subscribe, and others that create flexibility and ease of use make it simple for users to find and sell services. Notably, users have the chance to be compensated for responding to chat, making sure that every effort is valued and acknowledged.
Incredibles.pro has immense market potential, with the global sharing economy projected to reach $600 billion in 2027, experiencing a compound annual growth rate of roughly 32 percent. By 2025, the total available market is expected to reach $2.5 trillion, with $1.2 trillion of the marker present in India alone according to Statista.
Through the innovative platform, they aim to level the playing field and empower users to take control of their financial future. By fostering a supportive community, building trust, and providing valuable resources, our mission is to create an ecosystem where users can unlock their true potential and embark on a fulfilling journey towards independence.
Key Features
Share, request, offer, exchange, subscribe, and more to services
Get paid for replying to chat
AI enabled, Safe, efficient, and user-friendly platform
Benefits
Empower users to unlock their full potential
Accelerate sustainable development
Connect users with requests and offers
Thrive in the face of economic uncertainty
Incredibles.pro is more than just a platform; it's a gateway to transforming lives, bridging gaps, and shaping a brighter future. Join us today and embark on a journey towards personal and financial growth. Together, let's unlock the extraordinary within you.
