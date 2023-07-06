Submit Release
USDOL Approves CNMI 2023 Prevailing Wage Report

The US Department of Labor has approved the CNMI’s 2023 Prevailing Wage Study Report for the CW-1 visa program. Effective from July 1, 2023, until June 30, 2024, the new wages will be implemented for CW-1 determinations.

“The recent approval of the prevailing wage study report ensures fair and competitive wages for CW-1 workers in our islands,” CNMI Governor Arnold I. Palacios said. “We remain dedicated to fostering a favorable environment for both our local workforce, businesses, and the CW-1 visa program participants.”

A total of 848 Standard Occupational Classification (SOC) Detailed Titles are found in the US economy – 486 Detailed Titles were captured by the CNMI 2023 PWS. The US Department of Labor reviewed and approved 417 for use in the 2023 PWS wage data based on our 2023 PWS survey, 36 are assigned the Guam OEWS wage values, and 395 are assigned the Adjusted OEWS wage values according to the letter from the OFLC Administrator. 

The 2023 PWS CW-1 Wage Table report can be accessed on the US Department of Labor’s Office of Foreign Labor Certification website at https://www.dol.gov/agencies/eta/foreign-labor/

The 2023 PWS Report can be accessed on the CNMI Department of Commerce, Central Statistics Division website at https://ver1.cnmicommerce.com/divisions/central-statistics/report-hub/.

Questions and inquiries regarding the prevailing wage study survey should be directed to the Central Statistics Division at telephone number 664-3045 or 3023 or email address director.csd@commerce.gov.mp.

