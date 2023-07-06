Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,279 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,175 in the last 365 days.

Edamah outlines Reef Mall renovation activities

MANAMA, BAHRAIN, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Edamah has announced comprehensive renovation activities for Reef Mall in Malkiya, including a full schedule for its rollout.

The refurbishment will include visual enhancements, such as repainting of walls and the addition of a wall cladding system, replacement of the floor tiles, and renovation of the ceilings. It will also encompass upgrades to safety systems such as replacement of the CCTV system, fire alarm system, and the installation of a new firefighting sprinkler system. All facilities are set to be renovated, and new lighting and air conditioning will be installed.

As part of its commitment to serving local communities, Edamah notes that the renovation will enhance the mall’s appearance and create a more comfortable customer experience for people living in Malkiya and its surrounding areas. It will elevate Reef Mall as a shopping destination, with greater focus on safe, supervised, children’s activities.

Launched in 2010, Reef Mall was built on an area of 45,000 sqm and includes a range of retail
outlets, restaurants, cafes, children’s play areas, and ample parking.
 
END

Mohammed Isa
Perceptions PR & Digital
mohammed@perceptions.me

You just read:

Edamah outlines Reef Mall renovation activities

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more