Places for Visit in Agra Uttar Pradesh | Find My Holidays

Agra, located in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, is a popular tourist destination known for its architectural marvels, including the iconic Taj Mahal.AGRA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Discover the top tourist attractions in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, India. Explore the majestic Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, and Fatehpur Sikri. Visit the exquisite Itmad-ud-Daulah's Tomb and enjoy the stunning view of the Taj from Mehtab Bagh. Explore Akbar's Tomb, Jama Masjid, and Chini Ka Rauza. Immerse yourself in the rich history and architectural wonders of Agra while indulging in the vibrant local markets and delectable Mughlai cuisine.
Taj Mahal: Undoubtedly the most famous attraction in Agra, the Taj Mahal is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the New Seven Wonders of the World. This stunning white marble mausoleum was built by Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his beloved wife, Mumtaz Mahal.
Agra Fort: Another UNESCO World Heritage Site, Agra Fort is a massive red sandstone fort located near the Taj Mahal. It served as the main residence of the Mughal emperors and offers a glimpse into the grandeur of Mughal architecture.
Fatehpur Sikri: Situated around 40 kilometers from Agra, Fatehpur Sikri is a deserted city that was once the capital of the Mughal Empire. It showcases a beautiful blend of Islamic, Hindu, and Jain architecture and houses important structures like the Buland Darwaza, Jama Masjid, and Panch Mahal.
Itmad-ud-Daulah's Tomb: Also known as the "Baby Taj," this exquisite marble mausoleum is often regarded as a draft of the Taj Mahal. It was built by Nur Jahan, the wife of Emperor Jahangir, for her father Mirza Ghiyas Beg.
Mehtab Bagh: Located opposite the Taj Mahal, Mehtab Bagh is a beautiful garden complex that offers a breathtaking view of the iconic monument. It is an ideal spot to witness the Taj Mahal during sunrise or sunset.
Akbar's Tomb, Sikandra: Situated in Sikandra, on the outskirts of Agra, Akbar's Tomb is the final resting place of Emperor Akbar. The mausoleum exhibits a unique architectural style and is surrounded by lush gardens.
Jama Masjid: Agra's largest mosque, Jama Masjid, is an impressive structure built by Shah Jahan in the 17th century. It showcases exquisite Mughal architecture with intricate carvings and a large courtyard.
Chini Ka Rauza: This elegant tomb, built in memory of Allama Afzal Khan Mullah, is known for its Persian-style glazed tile work. It is often considered a hidden gem in Agra and offers a peaceful ambiance away from the crowds.
Apart from these attractions, you can also explore the bustling local markets of Agra, such as Sadar Bazaar and Kinari Bazaar, to shop for handicrafts, leather goods, and traditional artifacts. Agra is also known for its delicious Mughlai cuisine, so make sure to savor some mouthwatering delicacies during your visit.
