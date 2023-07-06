Turkish Canadian Football Player Selim, 16, to sign first pro contract with Kirsehir Football Club for Turkish League

Canadian Football Player Selim with KIrsehirspor Official Flags Kırşehirspor Futbol Spor Kulübü transferring Canadian Football Player Turkish Canadian Young football player, Selim signing first professional contract in the Turkish Football League

Kirsehir Football Spor Club signed Selim Toprak. on July 5, 2023, as one of the youngest players in the Turkish Second League at 16 years and 8 Months old.

There is no pressure when making a dream come true.” — (Coach Tony)