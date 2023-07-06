Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,465 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,620 in the last 365 days.

Turkish Canadian Football Player Selim, 16, to sign first pro contract with Kirsehir Football Club for Turkish League

Selim Toprak with Kirsehirspor Official Flag

Canadian Football Player Selim with KIrsehirspor Official Flags

Türk asıllı Kanadalı Futbolcu

Kırşehirspor Futbol Spor Kulübü transferring Canadian Football Player

Turkish Canadian young football player signing first professional contract in the Turkish Football League

Turkish Canadian Young football player, Selim signing first professional contract in the Turkish Football League

Kirsehir Football Spor Club signed Selim Toprak. on July 5, 2023, as one of the youngest players in the Turkish Second League at 16 years and 8 Months old.

There is no pressure when making a dream come true.”
— (Coach Tony)
TURKEY, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- KIRSEHIR FOOTBALL SPOR CLUB signed SELIM TOPRAK on Wednesday, July 5, one of the youngest players in Turkish Second League history to sign a contract, at 16 years and 8 Months old.

"I am thrilled to sign my first professional contract with Kirsehir Futbol Spor Kulubu and become one of the youngest players in the Turkish Second League history, said Selim Toprak. The opportunity to go pro at my age is something I do not take lightly, and I am grateful to my coaches, Mr. Hasan Yuvaci, and the KIRSEHIR FOOTBALL SPOR CLUB team for helping me take this next step in my career."I wanted to express my gratitude to the President of Kirsehirspor Football Club, Mr. Çağatay Han Torun.

Selim was born in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada. Selim already boasts an extensive soccer resume. He has played soccer since age five with Toronto and Richmond Hill local Clubs in Ontario. He was also selected for Juventus Academy in 2008.

He was invited to Juventus Training Sports Village in Cantaloupe (Turin). He played in San Marino International Tournament in 2009. He played in Academy League and Regional Amateur League.

Selim is a football phenom with the potential to reach the highest level of the global game," said Mr. Yuvaci.

"Incredibly talented, Selim combines power, pace, skill, and football intelligence at 16 years old."
Selim said: I'm excited to sign my first professional contract with KIrsehir Futbool Club in Türkiye. "It’s been a dream of mine to play in the professional Turkish league. I know I am young, but the team and coaching staff have been excellent, and I look forward to learning from them every day as I continue to develop.

SELIM TOPRAK
Canadian Soccer Team Players
SELIM.CANADIAN@ICLOUD.COM
Visit us on social media:
Instagram

You just read:

Turkish Canadian Football Player Selim, 16, to sign first pro contract with Kirsehir Football Club for Turkish League

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more