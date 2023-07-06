Turkish Canadian Football Player Selim, 16, to sign first pro contract with Kirsehir Football Club for Turkish League
Kirsehir Football Spor Club signed Selim Toprak. on July 5, 2023, as one of the youngest players in the Turkish Second League at 16 years and 8 Months old.
There is no pressure when making a dream come true.”TURKEY, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- KIRSEHIR FOOTBALL SPOR CLUB signed SELIM TOPRAK on Wednesday, July 5, one of the youngest players in Turkish Second League history to sign a contract, at 16 years and 8 Months old.
"I am thrilled to sign my first professional contract with Kirsehir Futbol Spor Kulubu and become one of the youngest players in the Turkish Second League history, said Selim Toprak. The opportunity to go pro at my age is something I do not take lightly, and I am grateful to my coaches, Mr. Hasan Yuvaci, and the KIRSEHIR FOOTBALL SPOR CLUB team for helping me take this next step in my career."I wanted to express my gratitude to the President of Kirsehirspor Football Club, Mr. Çağatay Han Torun.
Selim was born in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada. Selim already boasts an extensive soccer resume. He has played soccer since age five with Toronto and Richmond Hill local Clubs in Ontario. He was also selected for Juventus Academy in 2008.
He was invited to Juventus Training Sports Village in Cantaloupe (Turin). He played in San Marino International Tournament in 2009. He played in Academy League and Regional Amateur League.
Selim is a football phenom with the potential to reach the highest level of the global game," said Mr. Yuvaci.
"Incredibly talented, Selim combines power, pace, skill, and football intelligence at 16 years old."
Selim said: I'm excited to sign my first professional contract with KIrsehir Futbool Club in Türkiye. "It’s been a dream of mine to play in the professional Turkish league. I know I am young, but the team and coaching staff have been excellent, and I look forward to learning from them every day as I continue to develop.
