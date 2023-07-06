Innovation Incubator Foundation empowers women in need via partner led employability and entrepreneurship initiatives
By empowering women with technology, we can create a more equitable and just society. Innovation Incubator Foundation should be able to make a real impact on the lives of women in need.”THIRUVANATHAPURAM, KERALA, INDIA, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovation Incubator Foundation, a recently formed women empowerment charitable trust based in Kerala India, is pleased to announce the launch of its 2023 program to empower women in need by building a network of tech companies with aligned Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives towards employability and entrepreneurship.
The objective of this program is to provide opportunities for women who wish to pursue their careers after a break, encourage women to re-engage after retirement, and promote the motto of achieving dreams at any age. What they need is a bridge to reskill/upskill through courses and internships that will improve their chances of employability and become an entrepreneur. Many tech companies are hesitant to give this chance to people with gaps in their resume while others have specific internships and innovation initiatives that will help address this gap. The Innovation Incubator Foundation partner network comprises such tech companies.
“Technology has the potential to break down barriers that have prevented women from accessing information, education, and economic opportunities. By empowering women with technology, we can create a more equitable and just society. Innovation Incubator Foundation should be able to make a real impact on the lives of women in need”, said Prof Dr Murali Nair, Adjunct Professor at Columbia University School of Social Work.
"We are committed to promoting gender diversity and supporting women in the emerging software technology. We are excited to launch this new program and provide opportunities for women to achieve their full potential," said Sarah Kuncharia, President Innovation Incubator Foundation.
According to a report by McKinsey & Company, gender-diverse companies are 21% more likely to outperform their peers. However, women remain underrepresented in the emerging software technology field, with only 26% of the workforce being female. This program aims to address this imbalance by providing opportunities for women to excel in these fields.
"We believe in the power of diversity and the immense potential of women in emerging technology. Shortlisted candidates can tap into our partner network of tech companies who offer internships and other learning opportunities. Join us in this mission to build a more inclusive and diverse workforce in the technology industry." said Madhavan Padmakumar, Trustee, Innovation Incubator Foundation.
Innovation Incubator Foundation is committed to creating a more inclusive and diverse workforce in emerging technology. We urge other organizations to join us in supporting women who wish to pursue their careers in these fields. Together, we can create a better future for all.
About Innovation Incubator Foundation: This is a women empowerment charitable trust founded by the managing partners of Innovation Incubator group of companies, Madhavan Padmakumar, Antony Satyadas and Umesh Harigopal. Headquartered in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, India. We seek grants from organizations aligned to women empowerment using STEM and partnerships with tech companies who have aligned CSR initiatives. Women in need can apply at our website https://iihfoundation.org
