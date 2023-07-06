Gushcloud Thailand expands its influencer roster as it signs four diverse content creators
Gushcloud Thailand expands its influencer roster as it signs four diverse content creators
Gushcloud is eager to help prime our newly-signed influencers to success in TikTok and even beyond”BANGKOK, THAILAND, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gushcloud Thailand, the local office of Gushcloud International, a global content and commerce company powered by the creator economy, boosts its influencer portfolio by signing on four influencers in line with its vision of “Creating Tomorrow’s Positive Influence.”
— Nirote (May) Chaweewannakorn, Country Director of Gushcloud Thailand
This move strengthens Gushcloud Thailand’s aim to elevate community content creators on social media, provide them with bigger opportunities, and effectively promote brand access to target audiences. Its four newly-signed influencers are language content creator Petch Thanatporn Ananthanakasem aka @petchz, former girl group member Nink Phitchapha Kantapitchayathorn aka @Hermionink, funny gal Mint Pornpimon Sumpao aka @Baigapow, and food content creator Feel Panuvit Vorapongpat aka @feelatz. All four have established a following on social media, especially on TikTok.
"The content creator market has been experiencing significant growth for many years especially in content apps like TikTok. Gushcloud is eager to help prime our newly-signed influencers to success in that space and even beyond,” says Nirote (May) Chaweewannakorn, Country Director of Gushcloud Thailand. “As we aim to establish a sustainable base for Thai content creators and the local entertainment scene, we will continue to provide management and strategy in terms of trendy content creation, plus support on production, filming, and brand growth,” he adds.
A Statista report states that ad spending in the influencer advertising market is projected to reach US$60.18 million or approximately TH฿2 trillion this year. Moreover, over 45% of brand marketers utilize TikTok for marketing campaigns in 2022, with a forecasted growth of 4% in 2023. Additionally, Aspire's global survey on income on different platforms revealed that TikTok has become a popular platform for content creators to earn more (36%), trailing behind Instagram (40%) and YouTube (50%).
"As experts in content creators and influencers, we are ready to drive businesses and brands to support creators' career paths and ensure their success in response to the continuously growing market in Thailand and even internationally,” adds Chaweewannakorn.
Gushcloud’s New Thai Influencers
Petch Thanatporn Ananthanakasem creates content on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube (@petchz), providing language learning resources, and sharing her experiences of studying in China and Chinese culture. Her latest video has over 200,000 views on YouTube. Petch has served as a host for WeTV programs and for various interviews with well-known Thai celebrities such as Chor Panika for CU See Your Rights 2018. In 2020, she engaged with Chinese fans in a livestream with Royalrice and Mew Supasit as a host and translator. In April 2023, she hosted a livestream with popular Thai couple, Phakphum Romsaithong (Mile) and Nattawin Wattanagitiphat (Apo), in collaboration with Sri Chan Brand.
Nink Phitchapha Kantapitchayathorn, a former member of the girl group Sweat16!, known for their popular song "Bubble Tea," and “Grill” has ventured solo into the T-Pop scene. She released a self-composed song, "If You Were My Boyfriend" while her latest singles in 2022 included "Paiya Ya" and "Unfollow." She was appointed as the Thailand celebrity partner for ASEAN Awareness 2019 by the foreign ministries when Thailand hosted the ASEAN Summit. She has also created entertainment content on Instagram and TikTok under the username Instagram and TikTok @Hermionink, gaining increased recognition.
Mint Pornpimon Sumpao, a TikToker known for her creative and humorous content, has gained popularity on social media under the username @Baigapow. She stands out with her unique and unconventional content, ranging from song covers to memorable character portrayals. She has also ventured into content creation for product reviews, providing entertainment and laughter to her viewers. Currently, she has amassed over 1.7 million followers.
Lastly, Feel Panuvit Vorapongpat, known as @feelatz, is a TikToker who specializes in creating content related to his cooking. He entertains viewers with the series "Fighting Kitchen" which currently has 32 episodes. He enjoys creating fun content, including cooking popular food and dessert reviews. One of his most popular videos is a review of cheese crisps, which has garnered over 1.4 million views.
Currently, Gushcloud Thailand also supports and develops content on various social media platforms for popular influencers such as Ase Wang, GyunnieChannel, Pangchom, Chaleeda, Ant-Passorn, Soii-Panadda, Teia - Lilita, Jane - Lalada, Fah - Thunchanok, and many more. Currently, Gushcloud has over 20 affiliated influencers in Thailand and over 200 influencers worldwide.
###
About Gushcloud International
Gushcloud International is a global technology-driven content and commerce management company powered by creators. The company is focused on providing solutions in Influencer Marketing, Media and Entertainment Production, Commerce Production and Distribution. We connect audiences and brands to influencers and content creators through representation and management, brand strategy, marketing and activation services, media production, sales and distribution, licensing and co-creating significant IP in the content, media and event spaces.
The company has three key units: Gushcloud Talent & Brand Agency, Gushcloud Content Studios, and Gushcloud Brand Incubator & Distribution. With more than 350 employees, Gushcloud International operates in 11 offices globally including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Korea, Japan, Greater China, Australia and the United States of America.
Media Contacts:
Ross Manicad
Head of Corporate Communications
ross.manicad@gushcloud.com
+63 9459856111
Pattamanan Khunkhon
Pattamanan.k@gushcloud.com
+66 959596904
Ross Manicad
Gushcloud Talent Agency Pte Ltd
+ +63 945 985 6111
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other