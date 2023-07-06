Modified District Government Services for Juneteenth

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, June 19, the District Government will observe Juneteenth. While some services will be affected, many District employees will continue serving to maintain essential District operations.

WHAT’S OPEN ON MONDAY, JUNE 19

Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) outdoor pools will be open Saturday, Sunday, and Monday from 10 am – 6 pm (note: the three children’s pools close from 2 – 3 pm. daily). Outdoor pool details at dpr.dc.gov/outdoorpools. Spray parks will be open Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Spray park details at dpr.dc.gov/sprayparks. Outdoor parks, playgrounds, athletic courts, and fields will be open. All previously permitted events in these outdoor spaces will take place as scheduled.

Access to Emergency Shelter

All low-barrier shelters for individuals experiencing homelessness operate year-round. All low-barrier shelters remain open 24 hours and will remain open all day on Monday, June 19. Individuals and families seeking access to homeless services should call the DC Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093 or the Mayor’s Citywide Call Center at 311 at any time of the day or night.

The Downtown Day Services Center (The Center) is providing walk-in services to guests with no appointment required. Center hours of operation are 9 am – 5 pm, Monday through Friday. Entry will be permitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests will be provided with a wristband that must be worn while in the Center. Available walk-in services include showers, laundry, medical & mental health treatment, computer access, electronic/mobile device charging, housing case management, employment counseling, harm reduction services, legal counseling and other vital services. Full capacity lunch services will continue Monday through Friday 11 am –1 pm.

Zoe’s Doors, located at 900 Rhode Island Avenue NE, will be open from 8 am – 7 pm on Monday, June 19.

Modified Service Adjustments

The DC Department of Public Works (DPW) will “slide” household trash and recycling collections for the remainder of the week into Saturday.

The Benning Road Transfer Station is closed for renovations until further notice.

The Fort Totten Transfer Station will be closed to the public on Monday, June 19, except for approved Business Improvement Districts (BIDs) and Clean Teams only. Residential drop off will resume on Tuesday, June 20 for bulk trash and recycling.

Construction

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will suspend construction and work zones for non-emergency work in roadways, alleys, and sidewalks within the District’s right of way. This includes manhole access and construction-related deliveries. Approved construction activities may resume Tuesday, June 20 during permitted work hours.

Lane Restrictions:

DDOT will not run normal reversible lane operations on Monday, June 19, on the following:

Canal Road between Chain Bridge and Foxhall Road NW

Rock Creek Parkway (controlled by the National Park service)

The DC Department of Buildings (DOB) does not normally permit construction on District Government holidays, and violations could result in a Stop Work Order and fines. No construction will be allowed on Monday, June 19 for the holiday without a companion Afterhours Permit. Without a companion Afterhours Permit, work for which a construction permit is required is illegal and could result in a Stop Work Order and may be subject to a $4,000 fine. Illegal construction reports can be made using the Illegal Construction Inspection Request Form or afterhours by calling 311. DOB offers many online services, tools, and resources, enabling customers to conduct business 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

Parking Enforcement

All parking enforcement will be suspended on Monday, June 19, except for Streetcar ticketing and towing and also except for the Nationals Park neighborhood during restricted game hours. Parking enforcement will resume on Tuesday, June 20.

All DC Circulator and DC Streetcar routes are operating on normal schedule.

WHAT’S CLOSED ON MONDAY, JUNE 19

DC Public Schools (DCPS) will be closed for Memorial Day on Monday, June 19. Schools will reopen for students on Tuesday, June 20.

DC Public Library (DCPL) neighborhood locations and the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library will be closed on Monday, June 19. DCPL will be available online at dclibrary.org. For more information on available Library programs, visit dclibrary.org or download the Library’s app.

Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) recreation centers, community centers, and indoor aquatic centers will be closed on Monday, June 19.

The Department of Human Services Economic Security Administration Service Centers will be closed on Monday, June 19.

The DC Health & Wellness Center (77 P Street, NE) will be closed on Monday, June 19.

DC Health’s Vital Records Division will be closed on Monday, June 19.

DC Health’s Licensing and Renewal Division will be closed Monday, June 19, with the exception of the online license applications system which will be available at https://doh.force.com/dchealthrenewals/s/portal-page .

All Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) locations will be closed on Saturday, June 17 and Monday, June 19. Customers are encouraged to use online options by visiting dmv.dc.gov but should note that DMV online services and mobile app transactions will be unavailable during a system update from 8:01 pm on Friday, June 16 until 6 pm on Sunday, June 18.

The Department of Employment Services Navigation Call Center and all-American Job Centers will be closed on Monday, June 19. Residents are encouraged to file unemployment insurance claims online at does.dc.gov.

The DC Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) Hotline will be closed on Monday, June 19.

The Sasha Bruce Youth Drop-In Center for District residents experiencing homelessness will be closed on Monday, June 19.