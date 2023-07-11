The StartUp Banking on Legal Negotiation Remaining a Non-AI Domain

Putting the human back into negotiations

Not everything can be automated. Legal professionals need to handle risk and this startup is helping them track it.

Negotiating contracts, tracking risk, and ensuring the responsible running of a business require human acumen.” — Scott Whitaker

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 11, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to revolutionize various sectors, Contract Sent , a groundbreaking startup, is underlining the critical need for human legal expertise in the AI-driven management of sales contracts.Founded by Scott Whitaker , an industry veteran with over a decade of experience scaling startups and negotiating intricate contracts, Contract Sent is set to revolutionize how startup Software as a Service (SaaS) companies negotiate contracts with large enterprises. This new company aims to address the risks involved in managing contracts via AI by integrating human legal insight into the process."AI has undoubtedly transformed how we approach contract management. It offers enhanced efficiency and automation, but we cannot underestimate the value of human legal expertise," says Whitaker. "Negotiating contracts, tracking risk, and ensuring the responsible running of a business require human acumen. This delicate balance of human expertise and technology is what Contract Sent aims to achieve."In the fiercely competitive startup landscape, scaling without issues is critical. As contracts are often complex and require careful negotiation and risk management, startups need a reliable system for managing these contracts. This need is particularly relevant in the SaaS industry, where contracts between startups and large enterprises can be intricate.With Contract Sent, startups can navigate this process seamlessly. The company offers an easy-to-use platform for legal negotiations, facilitates collaboration with legal teams, and provides a system for tracking the progress of contract negotiations. Moreover, it offers a robust solution for managing contract data, thereby allowing startups to focus on their core operations and growth.Whitaker added, "Our goal is to ensure that startups don't just survive, but thrive, even in the most complex contractual landscapes. We're building Contract Sent to make legal negotiations easy and efficient, leveraging the power of AI while ensuring human legal expertise remains at the core of the process."In the world of AI, Contract Sent is leading the charge in emphasizing the critical role of human legal expertise in contract management. This startup is poised to transform how SaaS companies approach their contracts, ensuring they can scale effectively and navigate the complex world of legal negotiations with ease. Sales contract negotiations can present unique challenges for Software as a Service (SaaS) businesses that sell to enterprise clients. These challenges are largely tied to the complex nature of the SaaS business model and the specific demands of large corporations.Whitaker says there are a number of reasons why AI won't replace real humans when it comes to contract negotiations. Firstly, SaaS contracts often involve long-term commitments with the implementation of intricate software systems. This necessitates detailed discussions about system capabilities, integration, security, and data ownership. Given the complexity of these systems, comprehending and articulating all necessary contract terms can be challenging.Moreover, large enterprises often have strict procurement processes and extensive legal requirements. They might request custom features or particular service levels that differ from the standard offerings of the SaaS business. Negotiating these customized requirements and ensuring they are legally sound can be time-consuming and complex.Compliance with varying regulatory frameworks across different regions poses another layer of difficulty. SaaS businesses must ensure their services comply with all relevant laws, which can range from data protection regulations to industry-specific rules.Finally, pricing and payment terms in SaaS contracts can be complex, as they may involve various tiers of service, fluctuating user numbers, and differing contract lengths. Reaching an agreement that satisfies both parties can be a difficult and lengthy process.These factors combined make sales contract negotiations a challenging task that takes a lot of balancing of not only the businesses offering but the constantly changing constraints that a startup faces.About Contract Sent:Founded by Scott Whitaker, Contract Sent aims to revolutionize the management of contracts in the startup ecosystem. It offers a robust platform for easy legal negotiations, collaboration with legal teams, and efficient tracking of contract negotiations and data. Combining the efficiency of AI with the critical input of human legal expertise, Contract Sent ensures startups can scale without issues and focus on what they do best – innovate.

