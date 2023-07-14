Artizan Joyeria Celebrates Major Social Media Milestone With a Grand $1,500 Giveaway
Celebrating 100K Instagram followers, Artizan Joyeria launches a $1,500 giveaway to honor its community and highlight its dedication to empowering individualityMIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Artizan Joyeria, the Miami-based jewelry brand known for celebrating the power of individuality and authenticity, is excited to announce a significant milestone: reaching 100,000 followers on Instagram. This landmark reflects a rapidly growing global community of supporters who resonate with the brand's ethos of non-conformity, empowerment, and self-expression. It's a testament to the brand's successful journey, continuing to solidify its position as a voice for authentic and unapologetic individuality in the world of luxury jewelry.
In recognition of this milestone, Artizan Joyeria wants to give back to its vibrant and supportive community by hosting a special giveaway. Marking this special occasion, the brand will be rewarding five participants who will be randomly selected from the pool of entries with a $300 gift each, resulting in a grand total of $1,500 worth of prizes. This giveaway embodies the brand's ethos of celebrating individuality and empowerment, further reinforcing the strong bond between Artizan Joyeria and its dynamic community.
"Reaching this significant milestone on Instagram underscores the bond we share with our community. Every comment, share, and interaction takes us a step closer to achieving our mission of empowering women through our pieces that celebrate authenticity, defiance, and individuality" said Keren Yoshua, Creative Director at Artizan Joyeria. "As we celebrate this achievement, we're truly excited to give back to our community”
Starting today, July 14th, 2023, and continuing for one week, Artizan Joyeria is extending an open invitation to all for a chance to participate in this exciting giveaway. The brand encourages everyone to join in this special celebration by visiting artizanjoyeria.com/pages/giveaway100k. No purchase is necessary for participation and a purchase won’t increase chances of winning. The giveaway is valid for legal residents of the U.S. who are 18 years or older and is void where prohibited.
About Artizan Joyeria
Artizan Joyeria is a Miami-based jewelry brand known for its commitment to empowering individuality and defying conventions. Established in 2008, the brand has focused on creating unique, high-quality jewelry pieces that inspire and encourage women to embrace their unapologetically authentic selves. Using exceptional quality materials and designs, Artizan Joyeria seeks to make luxury accessible to all, fostering a strong connection with its customers and continuing to grow and evolve as a beloved brand in the industry.
