Idaho Preferred and the Farmer Veteran Coalition launch merged logo

Boise, Idaho – The Idaho State Department of Agriculture announced the new Homegrown by Heroes merged mark, an ISDA Idaho Preferred Program and the Farmer Veteran Coalition collaboration. This new trademark offers a way for consumers to quickly identify veteran-produced local foods, beverages and agricultural products.

“The ISDA is excited to be partnering with the Farmer Veteran Coalition on this merged trademark,” said Chanel Tewalt, ISDA Director. “It is an honor to be able to offer this new opportunity to highlight the work of veterans who are growing and creating local products. This partnership is a win for all Idaho agriculture, veterans and consumers.”

“With the new merged logo, Idahoans can now quickly find a way to support our veterans and our agriculture sector at the same time,” said Governor Brad Little. “Idaho’s military veterans support our state and communities in so many ways, and my administration was proud to partner with them to promote local products grown and created by our nation’s heroes.”

The finalized trademark combines the Homegrown by Heroes Mark and the Idaho Preferred Mark to represent Idaho agricultural products grown or processed by military veterans. The two trademarks represent a mutual interest of the two organizations, supporting agricultural businesses and military veterans within the State of Idaho.

“The Farmer Veteran Coalition of Idaho, Inc. leadership board is very excited about the release of the new Idaho Preferred Homegrown by Heroes merged logo,” said Bob Wheeler, Idaho Farmer Veteran Coalition President.

To view the final merged trademark visit idahopreferred.com.

The Farmer Veteran Coalition is a non-profit corporation that provides training, education, mentorship and financial support to veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces transitioning into the agriculture industry.

Idaho Preferred is a program of the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, and its mission is to connect Idaho agriculture and food producers with consumers, retailers and food services to grow their marketplace.

