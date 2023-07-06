Innovation Incubator announces momentum in SecOps, Prompt Engineering and Multimodal immersive UX jumpstart services
Harness the power of secure AI to transform processes and experiences
As consumers and workers start conversing with and trusting multimodal AI models for decision making, we need to ensure that these models are secure and optimized for correct answers with minimal bias”BAYSIDE, NY, USA, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovation Incubator is pleased to announce momentum in adoption of SecOps, Prompt Engineering and Immersive UX jumpstart service offerings by startups and enterprises. These service offerings are designed to help organizations strengthen their security posture with personalized user experience while transforming their business processes using Artificial Intelligence.
— Antony Satyadas
“Startups and enterprises looking to disrupt markets using Artificial Intelligence are often not equipped with prompt engineering and security operations capabilities as well as the required user experience”, said Aiswarya H., Director of Portfolio and Product Management at Innovation Incubator Inc. “By integrating security considerations into every stage of the development process, from design to deployment, organizations can improve the overall security posture of their AI systems and minimize the risk of breaches and data loss. Our jumpstart service offerings can help you mitigate the risks and get you back in control”.
With Large Language Models on the ramp and Cyber Security risks on the rise, the success of any AI-powered product or service depends on the ability to seamlessly integrate SecOps, Prompt Engineering and immersive UX into the design and development process. As businesses increasingly rely on technology to drive growth and innovation, the need for robust security measures becomes more important than ever. Innovation Incubator's SecOps service provides comprehensive security operations that help businesses protect their valuable assets from cyber threats. With a team of experienced security professionals and state-of-the-art tools and techniques, SecOps is designed to provide businesses with the peace of mind they need to focus on growth and innovation.
Innovation Incubator's Multimodal Immersive UX service is designed to help businesses create engaging and intuitive user experiences that drive customer satisfaction and loyalty. The UX team at Innovation Incubator works closely with clients to understand their users' needs and behaviors, and to design interfaces that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also functional and efficient.
The Prompt Engineering service provides organizations with a fast and agile approach to software development, allowing them to quickly deliver innovative products and services to market. By leveraging the latest development methodologies and technologies such as LangChain, OpenAI, pi.ai, PaLM2, Vertex AI, Llama, IBM Watsonx, Bard, character.ai and Huggingface. our Prompt Engineering services enable organizations to reduce time to market, increase product quality and maximize ROI.
“As consumers and workers start conversing with and trusting multimodal AI models for decision making, we need to ensure that these models are secure and optimized for correct answers with minimal bias”, said Antony Satyadas, Managing Partner CEO and Cofounder of Innovation Incubator group of companies. “This also requires a complete makeover of the User Experience and these jumpstart service offerings will get you started on this new journey”.
Innovation Incubator’s deep domain expertise in industries such as Health Care and Wellness, Real Estate and Mortgage, Automotive and Transportation, Social Retail, and Telecom and decades of experience in Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security and Multimodal Immersive UX allows us to provide unique value for founders and enterprise leaders. Our two - four week jumpstart services can get you started and rapidly make an impact for your organization.
Aiswarya H
Innovation Incubator
+1 470-460-0083
aiswarya@innovationincubator.com