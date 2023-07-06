Tempo Communications Acquires Kingfisher International
Tempo Communications will add Kingfisher technology to its growing portfolio of solutions for the installation, testing and measurement of fiber optic networks.
Tempo® Communications, a leading manufacturer of tools and test equipment for the global communications industry, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Kingfisher International®, an Australian-based manufacturer of handheld fiber optic testers, effective July 1, 2023. This acquisition accelerates the growth of Tempo within the fiber optic installation and maintenance sector across telecom, datacom, wireless, electrical, defense, and more.
— Jason Butchko, President, Tempo Communications
Kingfisher’s Australian-based manufacturing expands Tempo’s footprint with an additional regional center of competency enhancing Tempo’s current global distribution network. Their engineering expertise enhances Tempo’s existing technology, capacity, and capability within fiber optic testing; and will accelerate product development of future fiber test solutions.
“We are excited to add Kingfisher to the Tempo family” states Jason Butchko, President of Tempo Communications. “This acquisition will enable us to expand our product portfolio and provide our customers with a broader range of innovative solutions for installing, testing, and measuring fiber optic networks. We look forward to the innovation that comes from the combination of our two strong teams.”
“We are thrilled to join forces with Tempo,” said Bruce Robertson, President of Kingfisher International. “Together we will be able to offer our customers an even more comprehensive range of products and services.”
The company will add Kingfisher technology to its growing portfolio of professional fiber optic tools for technicians. Their current portfolio includes Fusion Splicers and Cleavers, Optical Power Meters, Fiber Identifiers, Loss Testers, OTDRs, and more. To view these and Tempo’s other products visit www.tempocom.com.
About Tempo Communications
Tempo Communications, Inc. offers a complete line of reliable, industry-leading test and measurement solutions to address all stages of network deployment, enabling the development, installation, and maintenance of Copper/xDSL, Fiber, Cable, Ethernet, Wireless, Electrical, and Irrigation networks. The Tempo Communications North American headquarters remains in Vista, CA, with its European HQ in Cwmbran, UK.
About Kingfisher International
Kingfisher was founded in 1986 by Bruce & Rosmin Robertson with the vision of simplifying optical communications testing. For 37 years, Kingfisher's fiber optic test equipment has provided industry-leading ROI, accuracy, and flexibility. This innovation started with the world's first handheld laser light source and continues today with flexible and inexpensive testing capability. Kingfisher International is a manufacturer of handheld fiber optic testers for niche and mainstream applications across telecom, datacom, wireless, defense, aerospace, automotive, manufacturing, AV, and research. Kingfisher is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia with global distribution across 70 countries.
