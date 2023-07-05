Submit Release
Construction scheduled to begin tomorrow on US 2 in Minot

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction is scheduled to begin Thursday, July 6, at the BNSF Rail Bridge on U.S. Highway 2 East in Minot.

The bridge rehabilitation project includes beam repairs, joint work, and concreate slope protection.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane on U.S. 2 eastbound near the intersection of the U.S. 83 Bypass and will extend across the bridge. A 14-foot width restriction will be in place.

The speed limit will be reduced throughout the project and minimum delays are expected.

The project is expected to be completed by mid-August.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT:

David Finley
drfinley@nd.gov
701-328-4444

