CUPERTINO, CA INVESTOR ALERT - GWG L Bond Losses with Peter Po: Contact KlaymanToskes

KlaymanToskes Has GWG L Bondholder Recovery OptionsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- National investment loss lawyers KlaymanToskes encourages current and former customers of Peter Po who suffered significant investment losses in GWG L Bonds at Ni Advisors to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956 for a free, confidential consultation to discuss recovery options.
KlaymanToskes is investigating Peter Tinchu Po (CRD# 3106974) of Ni Advisors following the filing of seven pending customer complaints which allege over $1.7 million in collective damages due to unsuitable GWG L Bond investment recommendations.
Peter Po is currently registered as a stockbroker and investment advisor with Ni Advisors in Cupertino, CA. Po was also previously associated with Voya Financial Advisors, until his termination in 2015 for firm policy violations, including providing inaccurate customer assets in connection with a product transaction and engaging in unapproved outside business activities.
According to FINRA Brokercheck, Po has eleven customer complaints disclosed, including seven of which are pending and allege $1,784,415 in collective damages due to unsuitable GWG L Bond investments. Three remaining customer complaints against Po have been settled in favor of the investors for a collective total of $104,706.89.
KlaymanToskes recently reported that GWG’s bankruptcy court (Case No. 22-90032) approved an order authorizing the sale of the Beneficient (BENF) stock held by the GWG L Bondholders’ trust. However, it is KlaymanToskes’ opinion that Bondholders will likely receive negligible amounts, and at GWG’s current pace, it would take a minimum of 3.5 years to sell the bondholders’ shares.
KlaymanToskes is currently representing many GWG L Bondholders throughout the nation in FINRA arbitration claims against the brokerage firms and financial advisors who sold the illiquid investments, including Ni Advisors. GWG investors are encouraged to learn more about GWG L Bond Investment Recovery Options.
Customers of Peter Po and/or any other broker/advisor at Ni Advisors who suffered investment losses are encouraged to contact attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or lklayman@klaymantoskes.com to discuss their recovery options.
Every case is taken on a contingency basis, meaning we do not collect attorney’s fees unless we are able to obtain a financial recovery for you.
About KlaymanToskes
KlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $250 million in FINRA arbitrations and over $350 million in other securities litigation matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.
