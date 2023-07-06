Empowering Change: Jenna Hart Fights Against Food Shaming and Disordered Behaviors

Registered Dietitian Jenna Hart Fights Against Food Shaming and Disordered Behaviors

Eating is a basic need, yet it has been tainted by diet culture and is more confusing than ever. I want to simplify nutrition to promote wellness giving permission to eat without guilt and fear.” — Jenna Hart

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jenna Hart, a registered dietitian and personal trainer, is on a mission to eradicate food shaming in society. From her own remarkable journey of overcoming severe eating disorders, Hart combines her professional expertise with her personal experiences to empower women and promote a healthy relationship with food.

Hart's own struggle led her through the doors of an eating disorder treatment center all the way to the spotlight on stage as a bikini bodybuilder. Overcoming the challenges of a 12-year struggle and defying expectations that she would never step foot in the gym again, Hart emerged as an inspiration for those seeking freedom from food shame and self-hatred.

Drawing upon her knowledge as a registered dietitian and personal trainer, Hart uses her own journey of triumph and transformation to guide and support her clients. Through her coaching program, known as #LIFEBUILDING, she facilitates mental, physical and spiritual transformations that empower individuals to embrace a holistic approach to health and fitness.

Hart's primary focus is to help each individual recognize the value of nourishing and moving their body while strengthening their relationship with food and exercise. She firmly believes that true transformation occurs from the inside out, and that humans are capable of far more than they realize.

"Eating is a basic need, yet it has been incredibly tainted by diet culture and is now more confusing than ever," says Hart. "I want to simplify nutrition for individuals to promote wellness and give them permission to eat without guilt and fear."

In addition to her individual coaching services, Hart also advocates for a broader societal change. She aims to make nutrition simple, promoting wellness and dismantling the harmful effects of diet culture that have tainted our relationship with food. By normalizing food choices and encouraging individuals to embrace a guilt-free approach to eating, she seeks to empower people to nourish their bodies and celebrate their unique relationship with food.

Jenna Hart's relentless dedication to ending food shaming and empowering individuals to embrace a healthy, balanced approach to nutrition is changing lives.

To learn more about her services and her inspiring journey, please visit her on Instagram @JNHFitness