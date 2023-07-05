Singer, Songwriter, Entrepreneur Ariee Announces Exciting Summer Project Release “Come See About Me”
“Come See About Me” is part of a wide range of projects that Ariee is working on.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ariee, the multifaceted artist known for her exceptional talent in singing, songwriting, and entrepreneurship, is preparing to captivate audiences once again with an anticipated new project. Under her esteemed label, AMG Music Group LLC, Ariee has joined forces with XLP Distribution, a renowned industry partner, to launch her record label and embark on various exciting musical endeavors and films.
The culmination of this collaboration is her highly awaited new music, including the upcoming single "Come See About Me," set to be released soon. "Come See About Me" marks a triumphant return for Ariee to the realms of high-energy R&B/Pop music, enticing listeners with a flood of feel-good nostalgia. With her exceptional vocal prowess and signature style, Ariee effortlessly transports audiences to the future of infectious melodies and irresistible beats. The upcoming single showcases her artistic growth and musical versatility, promising an exhilarating experience for fans and newcomers alike.
As the release date draws near, Ariee's loyal supporters and music enthusiasts can expect a wave of anticipation to sweep across the industry. With her distinctive talent and unwavering dedication to her craft, Ariee is poised to make a resounding impact with her latest musical endeavor.
In addition to the release of her new music, Ariee has also prepared a series of live performances to treat her fans to unforgettable experiences. Among the confirmed dates, music enthusiasts can look forward to witnessing Ariee's captivating stage presence and electrifying performances in New Orleans and Atlanta. These live shows promise to be immersive and enthralling, offering an opportunity to witness Ariee's magnetic charm and dynamic artistry firsthand.
Ariee's collaboration on “Come See About Me” with producer Hasan Christopher has resulted in a great POP/R&B record. Together, they have crafted a great sound that perfectly complements Ariee's unique vision.
As summer unfolds, music lovers are encouraged to stay tuned for updates and announcements from Ariee on www.arieemusic.com on her website and Instagram @arieeariee where people can purchase merchandise as well as her hair products from her company Fox and Co Beauty. Her firey NOLA-style bounce remixes from her collaboration with DJ Spin will also be released jointly with her upcoming project. Ariee is set to establish herself as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of listeners worldwide.
About Ariee:
Ariee is a talented singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, and visionary who has gained widespread recognition for her exceptional musical abilities. With a distinctive blend of R&B and Pop, Ariee's music resonates with audiences on a profound level, leaving a lasting impact. Alongside her musical endeavors, Ariee has also established herself as an astute entrepreneur, launching her own record label, AMG Music Group LLC. With her unwavering dedication to her craft and a vision for success, Ariee continues to pave the way for a bright future in the music industry.
To learn more, visit: https://linktr.ee/arieeariee
Donald Robertson
AMG Music Group LLC.
management@arieemusic.com