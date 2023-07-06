Celebrated Artist Miltos Manetas Partners with Chronic Games Ltd to Revolutionize Digital Art and the Gaming Industry
EINPresswire.com/ -- Chronic Games, the pioneering blockchain-based gaming company, is proud to announce an unprecedented partnership with globally recognized artist and Existential Computing pioneer Miltos Manetas. This groundbreaking collaboration aims to explore the boundaries between art, technology, and psychedelia within the metaverse, revolutionizing the international artistic and gaming landscapes.
Having accumulated a large following and considerable visibility in the NFT collecting community with the buildup to the launch of CryptoChronic, their flagship videogame, Chronic Games has entered this strong relationship aiming to redefine the gaming experience by combining digital art, GameFi, and player-owned communities in an immersive ecosystem that enables gamers to earn while playing.
Miltos Manetas, an illustrious figure in the art world and a pioneer of the Relational Aesthetics movement, will create exclusive, limited edition Chronic NFTs for use in the blockchain-based videogame, CryptoChronic, and its evolving and expansive game world. Not only will these special Chronics provide unique ownership opportunities for players to realize appreciation for their collections, but they also represent the realization of Chronic Games’ vision of the metaverse, as well as a brand-new form of art distribution and “consumption”. This innovative approach leverages the power of blockchain technology, enabling players to truly own their in-game assets and actively participate in a thriving community.
Manetas channels his creative energy into the digital realm, earning international acclaim also for his pioneering contributions to the concept of Existential Computing. By eschewing traditional forms of performance, objects, and site-specific installations, Manetas has ushered in a new era of artistic expression, seamlessly blending the boundaries between the virtual and physical realms. His work delves into the intricate interplay between computers, video games, and human beings, offering insightful explorations of the representations and aesthetics that define our information-driven society. As a globally renowned painter, Manetas delves into the realm of new technologies, investigating their profound impact on humanity through his internet-based artworks. Through a process of gathering input from the virtual world, he skillfully reinterprets and decodes reality and its representations on the canvas, thus giving birth to a novel iconographic system that encapsulates the essence of our present era, driven by an innate desire for meaningful communication.
The partnership between Chronic Games and Miltos Manetas brings together the themes and narratives of CryptoChronic and Manetas' art, providing a coherent and immersive experience for collectors. By incorporating storytelling elements and interactive, gamified experiences, the collaboration leverages the digital nature of NFTs and offers engaging interactivity that further involves them. "We are thrilled to join forces with Miltos Manetas, a longtime innovator and a true visionary in interpreting the future intersection of fine art and the digital world, videogames and the internet," said Marco Prinzi, CEO of Chronic Games. "With his deep understanding of the possibilities offered, together we can create an unprecedented experience that empowers player ownership of high-value intellectual property while fostering a greater sense of connectedness within our community. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to disruption and player-centric gaming."
Chronic Games and Miltos Manetas invite gamers, art enthusiasts, and tech enthusiasts alike to embark on this transformative journey within the metaverse, where art, gaming, and interconnectedness converge to shape the future of digital experiences.
BOILERPLATE
_______________
About Chronic Games Ltd: Chronic Games is a groundbreaking blockchain-based gaming company focused on combining digital art, crypto-gaming, and player-owned communities. With CryptoChronic, its flagship multiplatform videogame, its unique approach, and its innovative use of NFTs, Chronic Games aims to redefine the gaming experience by empowering players to own their in-game assets and actively participate in a vibrant and interconnected community.
About Miltos Manetas: Miltos Manetas is a globally recognized artist and pioneer of the Relational Aesthetics movement. His groundbreaking work in Existential Computing explores the relationship between art, technology, and human perception. Manetas has earned international acclaim for his innovative concepts and artwork, pushing the boundaries of artistic expression in the digital realm. Manetas has created Internet art as well as paintings of cables, computers, video games, and Internet websites since the late 1990s, notably since his participation in the 1995 Traffic art exhibition, curated by Nicolas Bourriaud, which is often related to the beginning of the Relational art movement. Together with Mai Ueda, Manetas co-founded "Neen", an art movement that aimed to conflate the new technology of the time with art and poetry. Neen was launched at Gagosian Gallery, in New York City in 2000. Manetas presented Whitneybiennial.com, an online exhibition that challenged the 2002 Whitney Biennial show, and in 2009, Manetas together with curator Jan Aman, created the first ever "Internet Pavilion" for the Venice Biennale. His work has been collected by Charles Saatchi. The Guardian published an article on Manetas calling him the El Greco of the geeks.
Marco Prinzi
Having accumulated a large following and considerable visibility in the NFT collecting community with the buildup to the launch of CryptoChronic, their flagship videogame, Chronic Games has entered this strong relationship aiming to redefine the gaming experience by combining digital art, GameFi, and player-owned communities in an immersive ecosystem that enables gamers to earn while playing.
Miltos Manetas, an illustrious figure in the art world and a pioneer of the Relational Aesthetics movement, will create exclusive, limited edition Chronic NFTs for use in the blockchain-based videogame, CryptoChronic, and its evolving and expansive game world. Not only will these special Chronics provide unique ownership opportunities for players to realize appreciation for their collections, but they also represent the realization of Chronic Games’ vision of the metaverse, as well as a brand-new form of art distribution and “consumption”. This innovative approach leverages the power of blockchain technology, enabling players to truly own their in-game assets and actively participate in a thriving community.
Manetas channels his creative energy into the digital realm, earning international acclaim also for his pioneering contributions to the concept of Existential Computing. By eschewing traditional forms of performance, objects, and site-specific installations, Manetas has ushered in a new era of artistic expression, seamlessly blending the boundaries between the virtual and physical realms. His work delves into the intricate interplay between computers, video games, and human beings, offering insightful explorations of the representations and aesthetics that define our information-driven society. As a globally renowned painter, Manetas delves into the realm of new technologies, investigating their profound impact on humanity through his internet-based artworks. Through a process of gathering input from the virtual world, he skillfully reinterprets and decodes reality and its representations on the canvas, thus giving birth to a novel iconographic system that encapsulates the essence of our present era, driven by an innate desire for meaningful communication.
The partnership between Chronic Games and Miltos Manetas brings together the themes and narratives of CryptoChronic and Manetas' art, providing a coherent and immersive experience for collectors. By incorporating storytelling elements and interactive, gamified experiences, the collaboration leverages the digital nature of NFTs and offers engaging interactivity that further involves them. "We are thrilled to join forces with Miltos Manetas, a longtime innovator and a true visionary in interpreting the future intersection of fine art and the digital world, videogames and the internet," said Marco Prinzi, CEO of Chronic Games. "With his deep understanding of the possibilities offered, together we can create an unprecedented experience that empowers player ownership of high-value intellectual property while fostering a greater sense of connectedness within our community. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to disruption and player-centric gaming."
Chronic Games and Miltos Manetas invite gamers, art enthusiasts, and tech enthusiasts alike to embark on this transformative journey within the metaverse, where art, gaming, and interconnectedness converge to shape the future of digital experiences.
BOILERPLATE
_______________
About Chronic Games Ltd: Chronic Games is a groundbreaking blockchain-based gaming company focused on combining digital art, crypto-gaming, and player-owned communities. With CryptoChronic, its flagship multiplatform videogame, its unique approach, and its innovative use of NFTs, Chronic Games aims to redefine the gaming experience by empowering players to own their in-game assets and actively participate in a vibrant and interconnected community.
About Miltos Manetas: Miltos Manetas is a globally recognized artist and pioneer of the Relational Aesthetics movement. His groundbreaking work in Existential Computing explores the relationship between art, technology, and human perception. Manetas has earned international acclaim for his innovative concepts and artwork, pushing the boundaries of artistic expression in the digital realm. Manetas has created Internet art as well as paintings of cables, computers, video games, and Internet websites since the late 1990s, notably since his participation in the 1995 Traffic art exhibition, curated by Nicolas Bourriaud, which is often related to the beginning of the Relational art movement. Together with Mai Ueda, Manetas co-founded "Neen", an art movement that aimed to conflate the new technology of the time with art and poetry. Neen was launched at Gagosian Gallery, in New York City in 2000. Manetas presented Whitneybiennial.com, an online exhibition that challenged the 2002 Whitney Biennial show, and in 2009, Manetas together with curator Jan Aman, created the first ever "Internet Pavilion" for the Venice Biennale. His work has been collected by Charles Saatchi. The Guardian published an article on Manetas calling him the El Greco of the geeks.
Marco Prinzi
Chronic Games Ltd
marco@cryptochronic.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube