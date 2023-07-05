Exciting new season of European Universities Championships starts across Europe
Under the umbrella of EUSA, another sport-filled year has begun: 22 university sports are taking place in 16 cities across Europe.LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Under the umbrella of the European University Sports Association (EUSA), another sport-filled year has begun: 22 university sports are taking place in 16 cities across Europe, mainly over the summer period. This year, however, we will see the introduction of the first edition of Winter Sports event as well. Altogether, more than 5000 participants are expected to take part this year, representing over 500 universities from 38 countries. Athletes in these competitions are young men and women, aged 17-30, who represent their universities from all over Europe.
With the Closing Ceremony of the European Universities Football Championship on Sunday July 2nd in Tirana, Albania, and the Opening Ceremony of the European Universities Tennis Championship on July 3rd in Granada, Spain, and the European Universities Table Tennis Championship on July 5th in Olomouc, Czechia, the 2023 season of the European Universities Championships has successfully started.
In addition to the already mentioned sports, the EUSA programme also features Handball from July 8th in Podgorica, Montenegro and soon after from July 13, we will see Miskolc, being the host of not one, but two championships in Badminton and Water Polo. Then two events will begin with one day difference on July 15 and 16, when we will see the athletes gathering in Debrecen, Hungary for another 3x3 Basketball competition, while their fellow athletes will arrive in Braga, Portugal, to play for the Volleyball champions titles. Right after, Croatia will host two European Universities Championships, one in Futsal, hosted by the city of Split, kicking off on 18th of July and two days after Zagreb will be the centre of attention of university athletes competing in 4 combat sports categories: judo, karate, kickboxing and taekwondo, from July 20th. Basketball Championship in Aveiro, Portugal will then wrap up the month starting with dunks and three-pointers on July 23rd. August will be the month where 2 more European Universities Championship will have their spotlight, having athletes competing in Orienteering in St. Gallen, Switzerland from August 24th and Rugby 7s in the capital of Portugal, Lisbon from August 28th. Three last summer Championships are going to be hosted in September by three great European places: Golf in Ferrara, Italy will kick off on 6th of September; Rowing in Bydgoszcz, Poland will follow the same great start on September 7th; Beach Handball and Beach Volleyball (from September 19th) in Malaga, Spain will close up the summer EUC season.
In December, the very first edition of the European Universities Winter Sports Championship will be held in Val di Zoldo, Italy - having the honour of hosting the new addition to EUSA European Universities Championships season. Alpine Skiing and Snowboarding events will take place in the beautiful Dolomites, from December 18th to 21st.
EUSA along with the Organizing Committees are excited for the championships and looking forward to the great competitions and great university sport all around Europe. For more information, please see https://www.eusa.eu/events/championships/championships-2023.
