AVACEN Medical Begins Crowdfunding Round on StartEngine.com
Offers Ownership Participation for Only $500!
"According to StartEngine: ‘Of close to 3,000 applications to raise capital on our platform this year, we’ve greenlit less than 50. That makes [StartEngine] more exclusive than Harvard.’”CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AVACEN Medical, a leading developer and manufacturer of noninvasive, drug-free, FDA-Cleared Class II thermotherapy devices, announced today its launch of a $5 million raise on StartEngine.com.
— Thomas Muehlbauer
The capital raised will be used to complete the development of 3 new medical devices aimed at the perioperative market and follow-on clinical studies in the areas of type 2 diabetes and fibromyalgia, as well as a wound healing study. The results from the studies will be used to support FDA applications for marketing clearance.
The AVACEN team is backed by successful leaders who have helped the company secure 17 patents and complete 10 pilot studies all supporting billion-dollar market opportunities such as chronic pain, type 2 diabetes, wound healing, fibromyalgia, and opioid addiction.
Thomas Muehlbauer, Chairman of AVACEN Medical stated, "According to StartEngine: ‘Of close to 3,000 applications to raise capital on our platform this year, we’ve greenlit less than 50. That makes [StartEngine] more exclusive than Harvard.’ AVACEN is honored to be one of those rare companies to be selected.”
AVACEN’s newest third generation thermotherapy devices include the HOME XL™ for home-based users, as well as the PRO+™ for professional users, which includes a commercial license to charge for treatments. The Company also recently launched its first cardiac diagnostic device, also FDA-Cleared Class II, called the CSS™ (Cardiac Stress & Screening). The reimbursable device provides a 1, 3, and 5-minute test to examine arterial health, heart rate variability, autonomic nervous system balance and stress resiliency.
About AVACEN Medical: AVACEN Medical, a rapidly rising INC. 5000 company for the last four years, holds 17 worldwide medical device patents. The Company is dedicated to the innovation, design, and manufacture of safe, easy-to-use, drug-free alternatives for the noninvasive management of pain and wellness associated with numerous chronic and acute conditions including the temporary relief of minor muscle and joint pain and stiffness associated with arthritis and potentially other conditions that can cause joint pain, such as CRPS, Raynaud’s, and Lyme disease. Founded in 2009, AVACEN Medical is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA. Contact: Anthony Shimkin, CEO at (888) 428-2236 x715 or ashimkin@avacen.com.
Thomas G Muehlbauer
AVACEN, INC.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram