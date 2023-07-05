Province, HRM Remove Barriers for New Long-Term Care Facility in Dartmouth

CANADA, July 5 - The Province and Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) are partnering to move forward with a new, licensed long-term care facility in Dartmouth.

An arrangement between the Province and HRM will allow the project to proceed under current municipal zoning it so it can be built sooner.

“This new facility will provide better care in a home and work environment that’s more culturally responsive to African Nova Scotians,” said Premier Tim Houston. “The development will also offer economic opportunities for the surrounding communities – from construction right up to the delivery of care and programs.”

The facility will be owned and operated by Northwood and built on land leased from Akoma Holdings Incorporated. The facility will provide 96 long-term care rooms near the historic African Nova Scotian communities of Cherry Brook, Lake Loon, North Preston and East Preston. Akoma will establish an Africentric advisory committee, involving Northwood and community members, to advise on the development of programs and services within the facility.

The facility is one of seven, with a total of about 800 rooms, that are planned for HRM. All are expected to open in 2025.

The 800 new rooms will help meet the care needs of aging Nova Scotians and free up hospital beds for surgeries and other medical treatments. Currently, about 290 people are in hospital waiting for placement in long-term care.

Building more long-term care rooms is part of Action for Health, the Province’s plan to improve healthcare.

Quotes: There is no better feeling than knowing the impact that these rooms will have on seniors and their families. They will give seniors the opportunity to live in dignity and comfort and provide many the choice to stay and be cared for in their community. Barbara Adams, Minister of Seniors and Long-Term Care The combination of Akoma and Northwood is a great partnership. The municipality is pleased to support this as it aligns with the African Nova Scotian Road to Economic Prosperity Plan. Mike Savage, Mayor, Halifax Regional Municipality We are passionate about developing this land for all Black Nova Scotians, throughout all the stages of life. In consultation with the community, it was evident that a long-term care facility was needed. A new long-term care facility at Akoma will be a welcoming home for all, with opportunities for Africentric programs and services, and employment for at least 200 people within the Preston Township area. As a board, we appreciate the partnership with Northwood, a trusted, experienced, inclusive, non-profit continuing care organization. Kathleen Mitchell, Board President, Akoma Holdings Inc.

Quick Facts: Northwood and Akoma Holdings submitted a joint proposal for the new facility to the Province

the agreement between the Province and HRM was facilitated by the Executive Panel on Housing in the Halifax Regional Municipality

provincial standards mean each new long-term care room will be for one person and includes their own bathroom

operating costs for each new long-term care room will be about $140,000 annually

-30-