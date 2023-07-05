Feedback wanted on changes to Early Learning and Child Care Act regulations

CANADA, July 5 - Government is inviting Island residents to provide feedback on the proposed changes to the Early Learning and Child Care Act regulations.

The changes will streamline early childhood educator certification titles, increase the capacity of licensed early learning and child care centres, and provide a window of time for employees to obtain their infant/child cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) certification.

Feedback will be accepted until July 19, 2023 and can be submitted to annerooban@gov.pe.ca.

A draft of the proposed changes is available here.

The Early Learning and Child Care Act regulations can be found here.

Media contact:

Katherine Drake

Public Engagement Officer

Department of Education and Early Years

kmdrake@gov.pe.ca