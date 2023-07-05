Mind-Blowing Revelations and Grief-Stricken Journey to the Afterlife Explored in “A Voice from Heaven”

Book cover for A Voice from Heaven by Alexander Girman and Cynthia Girman showing a mystical path through mountains leading to a tunnel of intense light with the shadow of a man

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- “A Voice from Heaven: From Earthly Struggles to Thriving in the Afterlife” is an awe-inspiring exploration of life, death, and the fascinating afterlife. Written by Cynthia Girman and her son, Alexander Girman, the book dives into themes of spirituality, addiction, and eternal love, as a grieving mother develops a spiritual relationship with her son in the afterlife.In this memoir, Cynthia shares personal details of her grief journey after her son’s tragic and unexpected drug-related death. Soon after his passing, he formed a spiritual connection with his mother, revealing breathtaking images of his view of heaven and his assurance of his well-being in the afterlife.Early praise for “A Voice from Heaven” has been overwhelming. Readers and industry professionals alike have praised the book for its profound insights and emotional impact on readers from all backgrounds. In particular, its themes of the fear of dying and the loss of a child have struck a chord with many. Rachel Leahy, Quality & Regulatory Consultant, describes it as "mind-blowing revelations that transcend what we know of spirituality." The book makes readers ponder not only spirituality, but their purpose in their own life.Betsy Gornet, a Healthcare Management Executive Consultant, highlights the book's ability to bring hope and familiarity to those who have lost loved ones or are struggling with disease, addiction, or mental health illness, stating, “You can feel the anticipatory grief in the parents’ journey, then the hope of the afterlife is palpable.”This fascinating new book isn’t just a captivating tale of love and loss - it’s also a catalyst for change. Cynthia’s passion lies in her power to combat the addiction crisis plaguing the country and to prevent others from experiencing the same loss she has. 50% of the proceeds from the book will be donated to further research on more effective treatments for addiction.Universal questions like, “What happens when we die?” “Will we meet our departed loved ones again?” and “What is hell?” are all explored in the captivating reading of Cynthia’s communication with her son in the afterlife. Through their heartfelt conversations, readers can get a glimpse of heaven and its enduring love, one page at a time.To accompany the book's release, a 55-second book trailer video can be viewed on YouTube or the official website www.wingsofpeacepress.com . “A Voice from Heaven” has an Amazon Look Inside for interested readers and can be purchased at most major retailers.About the AuthorsAlexander Girman passed into the afterlife on October 20, 2021, and is now experiencing life after death.Cindy Girman leads a consulting firm working with pharmaceutical companies to generate more meaningful evidence on how certain medicines work. She has a Doctor of Public Health degree in biostatistics from the University of North Carolina (UNC). She is also a fellow of the International Society of Pharmacoepidemiology.Media InquiriesFor more information, please contact:Cynthia J GirmanWings of Peace PressEmail: wingsofpeacepress@gmail.comPhone: 919-606-8723

