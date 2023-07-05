Empowering Women, One Accessory at a Time: Discover Indus Threads' Summer Collection of Handbags and Jewelry

Indus Threads Pearl Bucket Bag

“Accessorize to Mesmerize” - Latest Indus Threads line of women’s bags, clutches and statement jewelry pieces define the new glam for Summer of 2023.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Indus Threads, the California based leading online destination for fashion enthusiasts, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated summer launch of 9 unique handbag and statement jewelry pieces - with the theme “Accessorize to Mesmerize”. The Summer Collection, carefully curated by our team of talented designers, embodies the spirit of the season while staying true to our core values of quality and craftsmanship. The collection is now available on industhreads.com.

The new handbags and clutches are presented across six distinct categories: luxury, boho, brass, embroidered, fabric, and vegan leather. Additionally, limited-edition handcrafted pieces are available to elevate the exclusivity of the collection. With prices under $100, these exceptional accessories are accessible to all, bringing affordable luxury to fashion-conscious individuals. Indus Threads also ensures quick delivery, with shipments reaching customers across North America within 7 days or less.

Speaking at the launch, Saadia Khan, Founder of Indus Threads said, “We are excited to unveil our Summer Collection, which represents our vision of empowering women to express their unique style with increased confidence. From statement jewelry to stylish handbags and clutches, each accessory has been thoughtfully curated to complement and elevate the overall outfit, providing the perfect finishing touch to one’s entire look. While the bag creates the statement, the jewelry completes it with a subtle yet elegant mark of refinement.”

Further elaborating on the collection, Saadia Khan said, “When I was curating the Summer Collection 2023, I was driven by the mission to offer women something that is unique to the US market - a clutch that matches every occasion and celebrates the many roles women have as we go about our lives. Many of Indus Threads’ customers have said how a trendy statement accessory adds that finishing touch to their overall look and feel. And that is my ultimate goal - to bring my customers affordable statement accessories they have never seen before, to empower them to make that statement - to bring that final touch and complete the look - while adding that extra bit of confidence!”

To celebrate the launch of the Summer Collection, Indus Threads is offering exclusive promotions and discounts, allowing customers to embrace the season in style. With a commitment to exceptional customer service and a seamless online shopping experience, Indus Threads aims to make every customer feel like a valued member of the fashion-forward community.

About Indus Threads:

Indus Threads was founded by Saadia Khan, a tech executive turned fashion entrepreneur who resides in California, USA and is driven by the mission to create a global impact for women. Indus Threads is a curated one-stop-shop of trendy, elegant, bold and unique statement accessories - with the aim of empowering women - one affordable statement accessory at a time. Indus Threads prides itself on being an impact driven brand - where each transaction improves lives. A percentage of each sale proudly goes to charities around the world that support women’s causes. Indus Threads is not just a brand but a community of strong women empowering women through their purchase. For more information visit www.industhreads.com. Follow @Industhreads on social media channels to stay updated on the latest trends, style inspiration, and exclusive offers.

