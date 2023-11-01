Pactum AI Hails President Biden's AI Executive Order, Paving the Way for Industry Advancement and Innovation

Pactum AI

MOUNTAIN VIEW , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pactum AI, the leading provider of AI-powered negotiation solutions, is excited to applaud the AI executive order issued by the Biden Administration and White House this week. The executive order, which lays out a strategic vision for the AI industry, holds immense promise for innovation and regulation within the field.

The executive order underscores the U.S. as a global leader in AI technology and the commitment to maintaining this position. It emphasizes support for the industry while recognizing the need for careful oversight and regulation. Privacy, equality, and bias prevention are core components of the order's priorities, aligning with Pactum AI's commitment to ethical and responsible AI use.

One significant aspect of the executive order is the government's intention to become a major buyer in the AI industry, opening up opportunities for collaboration and partnerships. Pactum AI is excited about this potential, as it aligns with their mission to revolutionize the negotiation landscape through AI technology.

The executive order doesn't just stop at regulation; it also addresses existential threats and global coordination in the AI space. As Vice President Harris discussed these matters in the UK, it's clear that the government is taking a comprehensive approach to ensure the industry's success and security.

Martin Rand, Co-Founder and CEO of Pactum AI, commented, "We wholeheartedly support the AI executive order and its implications for our industry. This signifies the United States' commitment to fostering innovation while safeguarding against potential risks. It creates a favorable environment for responsible AI growth, and we are eager to contribute to this exciting journey."

The executive order is set to influence various sectors within the AI industry, including companies like Pactum AI, as it encourages innovation and partnerships to drive the industry forward. With its cutting-edge AI-powered negotiation technology, Pactum AI is well-poised to be at the forefront of this transformative era.

