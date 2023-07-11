EDRM Announces Cloud Court as Newest Trusted Partner

Setting the global standards for e-discovery

For hundreds of years, if you wanted to know what happened in a deposition you didn’t attend, you needed to spend hours reading it. Or read an imperfect synopsis from someone who did.” — Norman Taple, founder and chairman at Cloud Court.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce Cloud Court, Inc. (“Cloud Court”) the developer of a revolutionary Testimony Intelligence SaaS tool that is mining and analyzing testimony to improve outcomes has joined the EDRM Trusted Partner Network.

Privacy and security enabled eDiscovery technology and services will play a central role in organizations as they strive to keep their data secure. Robust e-discovery technology, supported by expertise and services, helps organizations respond to litigation, compliance and investigation demands. In a new era of hybrid and remote work at scale, organizations need to securely manage information, protect confidential and privileged access and collaborate effectively to be efficient and productive and adhere to the increasing complex demands of security and data privacy frameworks.

To make it easy and simple for attorneys and paralegals to instantly find relevant testimony, Cloud Court’s AI, Gibson, delivers content organized by topic, witness type and allignment, file, and numerous other indices. The UI can be configured. The trial team can instantly have a global or granular view to compare and contrast testimony, export testimony across witnesses by topic, observe patterns in attorney and witness behavior, and select or prepare witnesses more effectively.

“For hundreds of years, if you wanted to know what happened in a deposition you didn’t attend, you needed to spend hours reading it. Or read an imperfect synopsis from someone who did,” said Norman Taple, founder and chairman at Cloud Court. “And yet, what was said needs to be shared with the entire team. Gibson helps teams cross-pollinate testimony knowledge very efficiently, then helps them mine that testimony for actionable information.”

Among the EDRM opportunities and resources available to partners like Cloud Court are the ability to connect, network and contribute via EDRM projects and events, share their service and product offerings and enhance brand awareness to a global community. The EDRM community of knowledgeable, multidisciplinary professionals is building resources to enhance e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance frameworks, processes and standards.

“Cloud Court is a hot seat operator’s impeachment machine,” explained Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist for EDRM. “EDRM is proud to partner with Cloud Court with their laser focus on making trial teams successful,” she added.

“Imagine what's possible if your entire team had a borderline omniscient view of all testimony,” said Michael D. Okerlund, founder and CEO at Cloud Court. “Would that help your team identify better evidence? Write more compelling motions? Undermine adverse experts? Empower your own witnesses? And stitch together the most powerful narrative the record can support? Of course. Gibson makes all this possible, and more.”

Dr. Milena Higgins, Cloud Court’s Chief Technology Officer and a physicist by training, is leading the charge in the emerging field of Testimony Intelligence. “Gibson is the first technology of its kind.” says Dr. Higgins. “Its AI-based analytics and its ability to visually depict testimony is a powerful combination. But we’re just getting started.”

This partnership allows Cloud Court access to the EDRM community, comprising 33% corporations, 30% law firms and 23% software and service providers, 12% governments with the remaining 2% being a mix of educators, students, judges and media in 145 countries spanning six continents.

Learn more Cloud Court’s innovative testimonial intelligence platform and pricing at https://www.cloudcourtinc.com/.

About Cloud Court

Cloud Court, Inc. is a LegalTech software company that delivers solutions that help litigation teams optimize testimony to improve outcomes. Founded by litigators and in-house counsel, Cloud Court, Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Our hosted solutions enable litigators to reduce the cost of testimony, better leverage data, and extract ROI from historical knowledge by "moneyballing" testimony. Learn more at cloudcourtinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of eDiscovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, guides, specifications and frameworks to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 145 countries, spanning 6 continents and growing and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.

