JD Howlette Law Files Federal Civil Rights Lawsuit against Arlington County Police Department and Two Officers
Federal lawsuit against Arlington County and two police officers alleges discrimination and racial-profiling towards Arab-American attorney.ARLINGTON COUNTY, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- JD Howlette Law announced that it filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Arlington County and two of its officers for depriving Arab-American Attorney Rani Allan of his constitutional rights following an alleged unlawful eviction by his landlord, who is also named as a defendant. According to the complaint, Mr. Allan was physically assaulted and evicted from his apartment in Arlington, Virginia by his landlord’s son after requesting information about the return of his $1,400 security deposit. Despite calling 9-1-1 to report the assault, Mr. Allan alleges that Officers Carly Whisner and R. Stanley reported to the scene and unlawfully seized, detained, and arrested him without probable cause, based on an arbitrary belief that Mr. Allan “looked like the primary aggressor.”
The complaint alleges that the officers ignored Mr. Allan’s statements entirely and refused to view a recording he had of the incident, while at the same treating the statements made by the landlord’s son—a White male—as conclusive evidence of Mr. Allan’s culpability. Following his arrest, the complaint further alleges that Mr. Allan spent two nights in jail, was forced to undergo a psychiatric evaluation, lost a prestigious job opportunity, and was permanently banned from returning to his apartment complex altogether. According to the complaint, the case was ultimately thrown out by the Commonwealth for lack of evidence, but remains the only incident on Mr. Allan’s criminal record.
Mr. Allan is seeking compensatory and punitive damages for the significant economic and emotional harm inflicted upon him by Defendants’ conduct. He is further seeking an injunction that requires the Arlington County Police Department to implement policies or programs designed to reduce the racial profiling of civilians of color throughout the County.
The case is Rani Allan v. Daniel Gigi, et al., filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia (Case No. 1:23-cv-00867).
