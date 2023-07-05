ALMI Jewelry Announces Launch of Summer 2023 Collection
Fresh and fun pieces, mixed metals and versatile options that can transition from season to season
Inspired by the connections between women —from mother to daughter, sister to sister, friend to friend.”PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ALMI Jewelry, a sister collection of Sabika Jewelry is pleased to announce its Summer 2023 collection, available on July 1, 2023. Created in 2021 by sisters Alex Mayr-Gracik and Miriam Mayr, ALMI is a combination of the names Alex and Miriam, daughters of Karin Mayr, the founder of Sabika Jewelry. Women founded, female owned and family run, the sisters created the ALMI jewelry brand as their own take on their mother Karin’s original founding vision for Sabika.
“As young female leaders in a generational business we have a commitment to our mother’s original vision for Sabika,” said Alex Mayr-Gracik, Sabika Jewelry CEO & Head Designer. “She teaches us as well as countless other women to own our stories and connect with one another through our uniqueness. Without her there would be no ALMI. ‘It’s okay to be all me’ - That’s the lesson we hope to promote in a new way through ALMI,” says Mayr-Gracik.
The collection features pieces that mix shapes, colors and metals, creating versatile jewelry that can transition from season to season.
“What I love about Almi is designing with a little more gold, but also utilizing silver tones as well,” said Mayr-Gracik.” “ These are timeless pieces that have a new take on some classic elements and can be enjoyed for years to come.”
The sisters hope ALMI will resonate with the busy, multitasking everyday woman. ALMI’s Summer 2023 collection contains a selection of versatile pieces and it is handcrafted by artisans in Europe like all Sabika Jewelry Collections. Sabika will donate $5 from the retail price of each ALMI item purchased to one of three organizations: Girls Inc., Earth Day and Mental Health America. When customers select their ALMI styles they also choose which of these organizations they want their purchase to support.
“ALMI gives Alex and I the chance to merge our own aesthetics — that can be fairly different — into one collection that features statement pieces as well as those you can live in day to day,” said Miriam Mayr, Sabika Executive Director of Sales & Marketing. “Inspired by the connections between women —from mother to daughter, sister to sister, friend to friend. There is a unity in uniqueness that we celebrate with each collection as we celebrate female relationships - how these connections make us stronger and even more ourselves.”
You can watch the reveal of the new ALMI collection on their Instagram @almijewelry.
About ALMI Jewelry
ALMI Jewelry is a sister collection of Sabika Jewelry created in 2021 by sisters Alexandra Mayr-Gracik and Miriam Mayr as their own take on their mother Karin’s original founding vision for Sabika. ALMI Jewelry Aims to Remind Everyone “It’s Okay to Be All Me.” To learn more, please visit almi-jewelry.com.
