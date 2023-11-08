AJA and QBA Join Forces to Launch AQcomply: Powerful Anomaly Detection and Compliance Solution

Your business anomaly prevention partner

ISELIN, NEW JERSEY, USA, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AJA LABS (a pure play audit analytics and business anomaly detection software house) and QBA (a technology-agnostic knowledge organization implementing business transformation for clients in North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa) have partnered to launch AQcomply (https://www.aqcomply.com).

This innovative collaboration combines the expertise of both the organizations -- led by Anand Jangid, CEO of AJA, and Probal DasGupta, CEO of QBA USA, respectively -- to deliver a cutting-edge anomaly detection and regulatory compliance solution.

AQcomply integrates AI and ML technologies to proactively detect financial, regulatory, and documentary anomalies. By leveraging the strengths of AJA in audit, risk management, compliance, and cybersecurity, along with QBA's knowledge of business transformation, enterprise applications (ERP/CRM/SCM), and end-user computing, AQcomply offers businesses worldwide a comprehensive solution to mitigate risks and maintain compliance.

"Audit analytics and automation have been my passion and AQcomply does much more than merely manifest my professional obsessions into usable solutions for our clients,” says Anand Jangid, who is also an adjunct professor at the Indian Institute of Management in Bangalore.“

“Today’s best revolutionary advances often come from small passionate teams,” says Probal DasGupta. “Our distinctive offerings have been acknowledged by the Columbia Business School and they have featured us as a case study for their students in 2023. Our clients are equally enthusiastic about our fraud detection, non-compliance remediation, and audit analytics solutions that are driven by AI and ML.”

AQcomply represents a significant milestone in anomaly detection, regulatory compliance, revolutionizing risk management for businesses globally in an industry-agnostic manner. We also have successful industry-specific solutions for the pharmaceutical industry to solve the Gross-to-Net (GTN) problem and for banking to fight back against money laundering and other ills.

