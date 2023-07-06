PresentationGPT - ChatGPT for Presentations
EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing PresentationGPT - An AI-Powered Presentation Generator
PresentationGPT is an AI-Powered presentation generator that helps students and professionals create high quality presentations using AI. It is powered by GPT-4 language model.
The user can generate the presentation by typing a topic for their choice in the input field and PresentationGPT will generate a presentation for them. This process usually takes about a minute. The presentation generated is in bullet format covering all the essential details related to the topic along with relevent pictures for each slide.
The user can share the presentations with others for free. However, if they prefer to download the presentation in editable formats compatiable with Microsoft PowerPoint and Google Slides, they will need to pay $4.99 per download.
About
PresentationGPT is the perfect solution for students and busy professionals who need to create presentations quickly and easily. With user-friendly interface, PresentationGPT is the perfect tool for anyone who wants to make great presentations.
Link: https://www.presentationgpt.com
Romi Syed
PresentationGPT is an AI-Powered presentation generator that helps students and professionals create high quality presentations using AI. It is powered by GPT-4 language model.
The user can generate the presentation by typing a topic for their choice in the input field and PresentationGPT will generate a presentation for them. This process usually takes about a minute. The presentation generated is in bullet format covering all the essential details related to the topic along with relevent pictures for each slide.
The user can share the presentations with others for free. However, if they prefer to download the presentation in editable formats compatiable with Microsoft PowerPoint and Google Slides, they will need to pay $4.99 per download.
About
PresentationGPT is the perfect solution for students and busy professionals who need to create presentations quickly and easily. With user-friendly interface, PresentationGPT is the perfect tool for anyone who wants to make great presentations.
Link: https://www.presentationgpt.com
Romi Syed
PresentationGPT
+1 437-255-7786
contact@presentationgpt.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Instagram
TikTok