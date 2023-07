CTO congratulates CARICOM on 50th anniversary

BARBADOS, July 5, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) has extended well wishes to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) on the occasion of its 50th anniversary.“In celebrating this significant milestone, we acknowledge the exceptional leadership of visionaries such as Errol Barrow, Forbes Burnham, Michael Manley, Eric Williams, and many others who have paved the way for unity and progress within CARICOM," stated Kenneth Bryan, CTO Chairman and Minister of Tourism and Ports of the Cayman Islands. He continued, “Their dedication and foresight have played a pivotal role in shaping the Caribbean region into what it is today.”Chairman Bryan emphasized the CTO’s recognition of the immense value CARICOM brings to the region. “The collaborative efforts within CARICOM have significantly contributed to the growth and development of tourism, a vital industry for our economies. Together, we have worked towards sustainable tourism practices, enhancing visitor experiences, and promoting the unique cultural heritage of our member states,” he stated. He also affirmed the CTO’s commitment to supporting CARICOM’s continued progress and success, stating, “We stand ready to collaborate and create a brighter future for our region.”Last month, Chairman Bryan was part of a special CARICOM flag-raising ceremony in New York City to commemorate the golden anniversary. The event was organized in collaboration with the Office of the Mayor and the CARICOM Consular Corps in New York.About the Caribbean Tourism OrganizationThe Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), headquartered in Barbados, is the Caribbean’s tourism development agency, comprising membership of the region’s finest countries and territories, including Dutch-, English- and French-speaking, as well as a range of private sector allied members. The CTO’s vision is to position the Caribbean as the most desirable, year-round, warm-weather destination, and its purpose is Leading Sustainable Tourism - One Sea, One Voice, One Caribbean.Among the benefits to its members, the organization provides specialized support and technical assistance in sustainable tourism development, marketing, communications, advocacy, human resource development, event planning & execution, and research & information technology.The CTO’s headquarters is located at Baobab Tower, Warrens, St. Michael, Barbados BB 22026; Tel: (246) 427-5242; Fax: (246) 429-3065; E-mail: CTObarbados@caribtourism.com.For more information about the Caribbean Tourism Organization, visit www.OneCaribbean.org and follow CTO on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn to be part of the conversation.