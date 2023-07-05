Maryland Department of Agriculture to Provide Hay and Straw Directory

July 5, 2023

ANNAPOLIS, MD (July 5, 2023) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture is encouraging farmers looking for markets for their hay and straw to provide their contact information for a new state Hay and Straw Directory.

“This directory will be a valuable tool for farmers marketing their hay and straw and for their potential customers,” said MDA Secretary Kevin Atticks. “I encourage farmers to take advantage of this promotional tool.”

To view the current directory list, please visit https://mda.maryland.gov/maryland_products/Pages/Hay-and-Straw-directory.aspx

To include hay and straw for sale in the directory, please contact Agricultural Marketing Specialist Audrey Broomfield at 410-260-9349 or by email at Audrey.Broomfield@maryland.gov.

###

Follow the Maryland Department of Agriculture on Twitter, @MdAgDept