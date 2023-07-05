Luxurious Waterfront Mansion in Puerto Cancun Offering Unparalleled Caribbean Views to Auction via Concierge Auctions

Casa Del Faro, Puerto Cancun, Mexico 6,000-plus square feet for outdoor living & entertaining Custom finishes, lush landscaping, & resort-style pool & spa Within Cancun’s most exclusive beachfront gated community One acre waterfront villa with 660 feet total beachfront

In cooperation with Sally Sudol of The Agency, the stunning beachfront mansion is set to auction in August.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Discover the breathtaking beauty of Casa Del Faro, a luxury waterfront mansion located in the prestigious community of Las Quintas in Puerto Cancun, Mexico. Never before listed for sale, the property is scheduled to auction with no Reserve via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Sally Sudol of The Agency. Bidding is scheduled to be held 27 July–2 August via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

With its stunning beachfront location, lavish amenities, and proximity to Puerto Cancun's vibrant marina scene, this property offers an unrivaled lifestyle in one of Mexico's most coveted destinations. Nestled on a sprawling 1-acre lot (4,046 m2) on the shores of the Caribbean Sea and the Laguna Morales, Casa Del Faro offers an exquisite blend of elegance and coastal beauty. The property not only boasts a generously sized home but also includes an impressive 6,000 square feet (600m2) of waterfront land with potential to develop for a wealth of possible additions. With six ensuite bedrooms and a vast amount of shared living space, the property also boasts potential to be transformed into a boutique hotel. Spanning an expansive interior, its opulent design is well suited for grand-scale entertaining and effortless hosting. The open-plan layout features a two-story foyer, complemented by wrought iron accents and wooden arched doorways that add a touch of charm and character. Multiple patios and terraces extend the living space outdoors, including an outdoor kitchen and a cabana, perfect for enjoying the tropical climate and picturesque surroundings. The two-story primary suite is a haven of personalized luxury, boasting a host of custom features. A library wall stretches across the second floor, while the spa bath, designed for two, offers a tranquil retreat within the residence. Take in the sound of crashing waves from the swimming pool or embark on an adventure from the property's private beach via kayak. For golf enthusiasts, the neighboring Tom Weiskopf designed golf course at Puerto Cancun offers an unparalleled experience, with direct golf cart access from the property.

Located in the exclusive gated community of Las Quintas, Casa Del Faro offers residents a privileged lifestyle. Situated between the bustling Hotel Zone and scenic Puerto Cancun, the property provides easy access to top-tier amenities and world-renowned beaches. Despite being in the heart of Cancun, the property is remarkably secluded. One can enjoy the tranquility without the usual noise or sight of passing tourists or cars. The nearby Puerto Cancun offers a world-class golfing experience, upscale shops, gourmet restaurants, lively bars, and a waterfront promenade lined with luxury yachts. The Yucatan Peninsula's natural wonders, such as pristine beaches, ancient Mayan ruins, and diverse wildlife, are also within reach, providing endless opportunities for exploration and adventure. With its strategic location near Cancun's International Airport, Casa Del Faro offers unmatched convenience for travelers. The airport offers numerous direct flights to international destinations, making it one of the most globally connected airports in the world. From this gateway, homeowners can embark on memorable journeys to explore the rich cultural heritage, natural wonders, and idyllic destinations that Mexico and the world have to offer.

Casa Del Faro is available for showings daily by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards a new home built for a family in need.

