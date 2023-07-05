Health Project Management Unit successfully completes GBV amongst employee training

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) World Bank COVID-19 response Project through its Project Management Unit (PMU) had successfully completed a Gender-Based Violence (GBV) amongst staff of the Project Management Unit of the Ministry training on Thursday 22 June.

Mr. Nashley Vozoto, the National Gender Based Violence Coordinator, MHMS facilitated the training with the aim to sensitize PMU staff on the issues gender-based violence. It is a requirement and mandatory of WB that all its project implementation, employees, contractors and beneficiaries to be aware and informed on the issues of GBV.

“This training is important because it provides updated knowledge about GBV, help protect safety of employees, and his/her rights is respected and in the end can perform duty at a high level”, explained Vozoto.

He said the training content were based on key concepts of GBV and key triggers of GBV, GBV in workplaces, sexual exploitation and how to report cases in experienced harassment, how, where and when to report.

“The PMU team is pleased with the training, because it gives them knowledge about issues, provide referral pathway for reporting any incident of harassment in the workplace”, said Mr. Vozoto.

Meanwhile, Project Management Unit – Monitoring and Evaluation Officer Mr. Jimmy Kaluae explained that compliance to the WB environmental and safeguard requirements is essential.

“Various divisions/units in the MHMS including Policy and Planning Division, Environmental Health, Division of Provincial Health, and other relevant implementing support staff are part as recipients of the training in the project’s ESF (Environmental and Social Framework) instrument”.

“Code of Conduct, provisions to prevent Sexual Exploitation and Abuse/Sexual Performance), Infection Prevention Control and Waste Management Procedures, SEP (Social and Engagement Plan), WHO guidelines on COVID-19, Gender-Based Violence, and the roles and responsibilities of key agencies in ESMF implementation”, outlined Kaluae.

He said the GBV training is highly important for PMU staff as it would equip them with the necessary knowledge and skills to address gender-based violence (GBV) effectively within the context of WB projects.

“GBV is a significant issue that affects individuals, homes, communities, and societies, and it can have profound social and economic impacts on those affected – both the victims and survivors of GBV. By providing GBV training to PMU staff, the World Bank ensures that project teams are well-prepared to prevent and respond to GBV, promote gender equality, and integrate gender perspectives into project design and implementation”, said Kaluae.

He added that as staff working for the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, we may have initially underestimated the importance of addressing Gender-Based Violence. However, after undergoing the training, our team has come to realize its significance.

“The training helped raise awareness among not only the PMU but the MHMS staff, and World Bank staff about the significance of addressing GBV and its impact on individuals and communities. They realized that GBV is a critical issue that requires attention and action in not just in just in Solomon Islands but other Pacific Island countries as well”, said Kaluae.

