Armenia: local business and learning hub opens in InnoIjevan with EU support 

The official opening of the InnoIjevan centre took place on 30 June in Ijevan, Tavush region of Armenia. This is a local business and learning hub, launched with EU funding.

The first of its kind in the region, the InnoIjevan centre will host businesses and provide co-working spaces and four learning labs for students of Ijevan Real School.

This Centre aims to develop entrepreneurship in the tourism, agriculture and food processing sectors by creating an ecosystem focused on education and skills development among youth, SME incubation and acceleration, and private-public partnerships in Ijevan.

It was created as a result of a project with the same name, launched in February 2022. It is implemented by the Ijevan municipality, the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises-UATE and CoWo-coworking network, with funding from the European Union in Armenia, within the ‘Enhancing economic development of Ijevan through leveraging PPP and creating local eco-system for innovative development‘ grant project.

Find out more

Press release

Read the article: InnoIjevan: breathing new life into an old factory to promote tech skills in Armenia