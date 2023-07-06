Pink Bows Foundation Officially Launching Pink Bows Safe Space

Pink Bows Foundation Logo Pink Bows Safe Space Pink Bows Safe Space

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We are excited to announce the launch of our much-anticipated Pink Bows Safe Space™ on July 15th, in Houston Texas, providing support for two exciting events - Bubble Run 5K in the morning and Foam Glow 5K run in the evening. This Pink Bows Foundation initiative strives to continue our core mission of promoting stronger safety protocols, while providing safe spaces for attendees at events.

Pink Bows Safe Spaces are intended to provide a safe environment for individuals that are feeling overwhelmed or possibly dealing with anxiety, depression or other challenges, including just needing a break from the noise or chaos. Our safe spaces will be supported and staffed with mental health counselors and volunteers, while providing a location to take a calming breath, sit in a quiet spot, and allow individuals to refocus and regenerate. Attendees will have a space to enter and feel at ease, knowing they are out of any emotional or physical harm.

First Aid areas are typically available at events, but they aren’t equipped to handle many issues specific to mental health. In fact, a study conducted by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) found that only 29% of first aid providers felt confident in their ability to handle mental health related issues. This is where Pink Bows Safe Spaces come in and make an impact.

"We are thrilled to launch our Pink Bows Safe Space and be a leader in an area that is currently under-served and, in most cases, not being addressed properly," said Peter Remington, President of the Pink Bows Foundation. "Our goal is to create a culture of awareness and support for these issues, and this initiative is a step towards achieving that. We believe that everyone deserves access to resources and support at events, while increasing the overall safety and benefits that have not been previously offered to attendees.”

As Pink Bows Foundation continues to broaden partnerships to implement Pink Bows Safe Spaces at more events, the ultimate goal is to increase adoption across venues, stadiums and arenas so that all events offer a safe space, just as first aid is provided for physical and health related issues.

Interested in becoming a supporting partner or sponsor to help grow Pink Bows Safe Spaces? Contact us at info@pinkbowsfoundation.org or learn more by visiting our website.

Pink Bows Foundation™ is a 501(c)3 organization and was established in honor of Madison Alexis Dubiski, who passed away at the age of 23, while attending the Astroworld music festival on November 5th, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Madison was known for her loving personality, as well as her dedication to community service. Our mission promotes stronger safety protocols to be consistently implemented at entertainment venues and events, while providing safe spaces and protecting attendees to prevent avoidable injuries and death.