Rabid Fox Confirmed in Calhoun County; Three People Exposed

July 5, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a fox found near Lakeview Street and Amaryllis Drive in St. Matthews, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. Three people were exposed and have been referred to their healthcare providers.

The fox was submitted to DHEC's laboratory for testing on July 2, 2023, and was confirmed to have rabies on July 3, 2023. If you believe that you, someone you know or your pets have come in contact with this fox or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DHEC's Public Health Orangeburg office at (803) 533-5480 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

"Rabies is usually transmitted through a bite or scratch that allows saliva from an infected animal to be introduced into the body of a person or another animal," said Rabies Program Team Leader Terri McCollister. "However, infected saliva or neural tissue contact with open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose or mouth could also potentially transmit rabies. To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals their space.”

If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator or a wildlife rehabilitator. Please report all animal bites, scratches and exposures to potentially rabid animals to DHEC.

It is important to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination, as this is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect against the disease. This fox is the first animal in Calhoun County to test positive for rabies in 2023. There have been 31 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 148 positive cases a year. In 2022, none of the 83 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Calhoun County.

Contact information for local Public Health offices is available at https://scdhec.gov/RabiesContacts. For more information on rabies, visit scdhec.gov/rabies or cdc.gov/rabies.

