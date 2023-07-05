CollX launches marketplace for buying and selling trading cards
Trading card app CollX launched a marketplace, including credit card payments, shipping, and tracking.PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Trading card app CollX launched a marketplace for collectors to buy and sell items. Since first appearing in the App Store and Google Play in 2022, the app has grown to become one of the largest platforms for collectors to scan, price, and organize their card collections. Now users of the app can also transact on those cards with a full end-to-end marketplace, including credit card payments, shipping, and tracking.
“We have almost 1 million users, who have scanned more than 150 million cards,” said co-founder and CEO Ted Mann. “One of the things we’ve been blown away by is how many of our users follow other collectors and negotiate offers through the app. We started introducing features like our Deals interface last year to help streamline this process, especially when negotiating multi-card lots. The CollX marketplace is a huge leap forward. It will make the experience of buying and selling even more simple and trustworthy, and allow any collector to easily make money in the hobby.”
CollX partnered with Stripe to facilitate credit card payments, Apple Pay, and Google Pay. Shipping is facilitated through the USPS, where Sellers can choose to have CollX generate shipping via Standard Envelope or Parcel post. The Envelope option includes tracking, which enables Sellers to keep shipping costs low, under $1, and still have visibility into shipment status.
Sellers on CollX will see lower fees than most other marketplaces, too, with CollX charging 10%, inclusive of credit card processing fees. CollX provides a buyer and seller protection program called CollX Protect, which ensures that funds are only released to a seller once the cards have arrived and been confirmed.
Users of the app can purchase any card for a listed price, or else make an offer for a card. Once buyer and seller have agreed on a Deal for one or more cards, the buyer can complete credit card checkout on the app. Other features included in the CollX marketplace include an option for sellers to set a threshold-based discount, use their own shipping and tracking service, and feature their cards to other users by subscribing to CollX Pro.
“This is a very exciting addition to CollX,” said Mann. “We’ve worked hard to create an experience with as much control and functionality as possible, but we also want to make the experience of doing a deal quick and effortless. Buying and selling card is such a fundamental part of the hobby, and we want to make it possible for every collector on CollX to experience that.”
About CollX
CollX is a free app for iOS and Android that gives any collector a way to scan, identify, and value trading cards in seconds. From there they can build a collection, follow others, see their cards, and sell through a social marketplace. CollX aims to expand the secondary card market with the best platform to manage, value, and transact collectibles. http://collx.app
