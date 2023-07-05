BGT：MetaTdex Is Launching Stunning Products in the Field of RWA
EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 5th, the average weekly trading price of BGT (BG Trade) reached a new all-time high, leading the RWA tokenized assets with an 8x investment return. According to the decentralized exchange MetaTdex, the average weekly trading price of BGT reached $2.69, with a total trading volume exceeding $35 million. BGT has become a star product in MetaTdex's layout in the RWA field.
1.What exactly is BGT from MetaTdex?
BGT stands for Bit Global Trade token, a RWA (Real World Assets) project that aims to bridge the link between crypto assets and traditional assets. Through the Bit Global Trade ecosystem, traditional stocks and bonds can enter the Web3 market circulation and seize excellent value-added opportunities.
2.What is RWA? Why is MetaTdex eyeing on it?
MetaTdex is the first DEX to tap into the field of RWA. We initiated the stunning project BGT based on the following three aspects.
- RWA is a physical asset that can be tokenized and represented on-chain. RWA projects are currently the most well-developed sectors in the stablecoin space, such as USDT, USDC, and DAI, which are all anchored to USD issuance.
- There is no user education threshold in the real world and the concept can be widely used globally through blockchain technology. MetaTdex is well aware of the huge potential in this field.
- The BGT ecosystem, which enables global users to purchase global market stocks, bonds, futures, etc. through DEX (MetaTdex) with 0 threshold, enables cross-border (regional, cross-industry, cross-financial form) asset allocation. Globally, the stock market alone is $120 trillion in terms of size. MetaTdex, a decentralized exchange, is naturally decentralized and highly transparent, and has the trust foundation for traditional financial assets to circulate in the blockchain system.
3.From users' perspectives, what are the advantages of BGT compared with RWA?
- BGT itself can be profitable. BGT is linked with traditional stocks and other assets, which will help to improve the liquidity of stock markets. USDT, USDC and other RWA projects are 1:1 anchored to the U.S. dollar and have relatively stable prices. However, they don't have high premiums and therefore have limited investment potential. - BGT is rich in the ecosystem and has many application scenarios. A full set of services such as equity NFT, BGT trading and earnings have come online one after another, and BGT has application scenarios from its output. With the introduction of more stock and bond assets in the future, BGT holders will get various value-added opportunities.
- BGT market performance is robust. As of July 5, the average trading price of BGT reached $2.5, which is 7.5 times of its issuance price.
4.What roles does MetaTdex play in the BGT project?
MetaTdex has a strategic partnership with Bit Global Trade and will assist BGT ecosystem and token appreciation in all aspects from output, circulation and introduction of new real assets, etc. MetaTdex provides BGT with technical support for equity NFT, smart contract code assistance and BGT trading market. It is expected that BGT stake mining will be launched soon and SAAS services will also be provided in the future.
5.Is there an issuance plan for BGT?
MetaTdex is the exclusive issuing platform for BGTs of the Bit Global Trade program.
Circulating BGT can only be issued via equity NFTs in MetaTdex, which are DEX Angel NFT and DEX DAO NFT.
Neither the Bit Global Trade project team nor MetaTdex has a set-aside, and all are released by NFT holders according to the smart contract.
6.Is BGT available for trading?
BGT trading market is now live on MetaTdex and users can trade in the "Tokenized Stocks" section.
7.What is the future of BGT mechanism?
- BGT is the most trusted tokenized stock product on the market currently. $25 million entered the BGT ecosystem in the first three weeks of April.
- BGT activates a brand new attempt in RWA field. A large number of stocks and bonds will enter the circulation of BGT ecosystem in the future.
- BGT is moving two trillion dollar markets towards integration, with large market space and huge potential. $1.2 trillion will be poured into the crypto market and $120 trillion in the stock market.
8. Is now a good time to buy some BGT?
The RWA sector that harbors BGT is expected to unleash great potential. Generally speaking, early-stage participants will have higher returns.
•As for the market opportunity, users can enjoy the early bonuses of RWA after the BGT project is activated.
•As for supply and demand, BGT stake mining is going live soon and a large amount of BGT will enter the mining pool, resulting in a limited amount of BGT circulating in the market.
By investing in BGT now, you can enjoy the BGT price gain and you can also get involved in BGT stake mining to grow your profits.
9.How about the trading fees of BGT?
BGT trading market only charges the seller a fee rate of 1%, which is calculated in USDT.
Therefore, there will be no commission fee incurred when buying BGT.
10. How can I buy BGT?
You can refer to the following tutorial to trade BGT. Simply tap the Trade button, then enter an amount and your order price if you wish to buy BGT.
Learn More
Download MetaTdex: https://www.metatdex.com/#/download?channel=1
Official Website: https://www.metatdex.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetaTdex
Telegram: https://t.me/MetaTdex_group
Medium: https://medium.com/@MetaTdex
