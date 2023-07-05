UC Berkeley-Incubated Startup & Former Careem Analytics Executives Introduce SaaS-AI Platform for MENA Retail Businesses
Dotlas, a UC Berkeley-incubated startup, launch their pilot launch for their SaaS generative AI platform specifically for retail businesses.
Dotlas aims to change how retailers access and utilize data, making data-driven insights accessible to all.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dotlas, a UC Berkeley-incubated startup led by ex-Careem analytics executives, is announcing the launch of the pilot program for a fully conversational SaaS-Generative AI platform designed specifically for the retail industry in the Middle East region.
Following their engagement with major F&B start-ups, the former Careem analytics team is now expanding its offering to the retail sector with a new SaaS platform. Nuno Amaral de Freitas, ex-Head of Analytics at Careem and CEO at Dotlas, shares, “Dotlas aims to change how retailers access and utilize data, making data-driven insights accessible to all.”
Retail businesses in the Middle East often face challenges in accessing high-quality data. During his tenure at Careem, Nuno observed the increasing demand for data insights among retailers and their limitations due to a lack of access to crucial information.
Dotlas presents a suite of APIs and has collected over 100 million data points, providing access to a broad spectrum of information, including comprehensive coverage of food and beverage retailers in the UAE and KSA. The data includes product catalogues, advertisements, social media trends, reviews, and foot traffic, among other aspects. "Managing inflation on product catalogues is a challenge many retailers face. Identifying items with high price shifts and providing alternatives is one of the ways the Dotlas platform can assist," Nuno explains.
Since December 2022, Dotlas has seen a 650% revenue growth without the assistance of external funding. Nuno states, "Unlike many startups that rely on external funding, Dotlas has chosen an approach prioritizing market fit before seeking funding."
Dotlas attributes its growth to a dedication to customer relationships. "Maintaining a close relationship with customers and delivering results that meet their expectations has driven much of our growth," says Eshwaran Venkat, CTO at Dotlas.
About Dotlas: Dotlas is a no-code generative AI SaaS platform that answers hyper-local questions. The ex-Careem analytics team at Dotlas focuses on empowering businesses to leverage comprehensive data and gain actionable insights without coding expertise or analytics resources.
Learn more about Dotlas at www.dotlas.com or follow regular updates on Twitter at twitter.com/DotlasAi and Linkedin at linkedin.com/company/dotlas/.
